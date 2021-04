News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has approved dates for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) which will be held in July this year, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce has announced.Zimbabwe could not hold the trade expo last year after due Covid 19. The fair will be held between July 20 and 23. Traditionally, the ZITF is held in April in the country's second-largest capital, Bulawayo.