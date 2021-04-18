Mamombe appeal hearing deferred

News / Local

by Staff reporter

MDC-Alliance's Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri had their High Court appeal challenging the magistrates' court decision refusing them bail on the grounds of changed circumstances deferred to next week.The two, who are facing charges of violating the Covid-19 lockdown regulations, are struggling to get bail because they have exhibited the propensity to continue committing similar offences each time they are granted bail.Last week Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi refused to grant the duo bail saying the two allegedly committed the offences they are now facing and other charges while on bail and releasing them would compromise the proper administration of justice.Mr Mangosi made the remarks while ruling on the duo's bail application on changed circumstances. They took the matter up to the High Court on appeal.The hearing was set for today before Justice Pisirayi Kwenda, but the matter was deferred to Monday next week, when the record of proceedings from the lower court is expected to be available.The two are accused of violating Covid-19 regulations when they gathered for a Press briefing at the Harare Magistrates' Court. Their trial has been set for May 5.