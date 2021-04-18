Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mamombe appeal hearing deferred

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC-Alliance's Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri had their High Court appeal challenging the magistrates' court decision refusing them bail on the grounds of changed circumstances deferred to next week.

The two, who are facing charges of violating the Covid-19 lockdown regulations, are struggling to get bail because they have exhibited the propensity to continue committing similar offences each time they are granted bail.

Last week Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi refused to grant the duo bail saying the two allegedly committed the offences they are now facing and other charges while on bail and releasing them would compromise the proper administration of justice.

Mr Mangosi made the remarks while ruling on the duo's bail application on changed circumstances. They took the matter up to the High Court on appeal.

The hearing was set for today before Justice Pisirayi Kwenda, but the matter was deferred to Monday next week, when the record of proceedings from the lower court is expected to be available.

The two are accused of violating Covid-19 regulations when they gathered for a Press briefing at the Harare Magistrates' Court. Their trial has been set for May 5.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Buyanga placed on Interpol Red Notice

12 mins ago | 20 Views

Jah Prayzah's keyboard player quits

34 mins ago | 15 Views

'Chamisa, Biti destructive,' says Mnangagwa

37 mins ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF closing ranks with G40s

40 mins ago | 41 Views

Duo takes turns to rape woman on mountain

45 mins ago | 113 Views

Why are so many countries legalizing cannabis?

48 mins ago | 24 Views

Mwonzora in direct talks with Mnangagwa

56 mins ago | 127 Views

Bulawayo fast running out of Covid-19 vaccines

57 mins ago | 33 Views

Court dismisses Mliswa application

58 mins ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab

60 mins ago | 22 Views

Bosso target at Chicken Inn

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Mzilikazi gang arrested

1 hr ago | 66 Views

A-Level results out

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Ex-policeman turned serial armed robber seeks bail

1 hr ago | 104 Views

ZITF set for July

1 hr ago | 39 Views

La Liga: Top 4 of the best current scorers

7 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Free the airwaves

8 hrs ago | 491 Views

Ministry explains SI89 - Importation of used cars that are more than 10 years old

10 hrs ago | 4088 Views

How does the currency market work?

15 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Biti Parliament return stalled

15 hrs ago | 5019 Views

Mwonzora in tight spot

15 hrs ago | 4491 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: Witness throws Mararike under the bus

15 hrs ago | 5326 Views

Broke Zanu-PF candidates slow down campaigns

15 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Minister blames sanctions for DDF failure

15 hrs ago | 997 Views

South Africa tightens security on Zimbabwe borders

15 hrs ago | 4477 Views

Chin'ono seeks removal from remand

15 hrs ago | 769 Views

2 die in Independence Day road accidents

15 hrs ago | 419 Views

Delay in judges appointments deliberate, claims 'Rights defenders'

15 hrs ago | 547 Views

MDC-T activist petitions for Mwonzora arrest

15 hrs ago | 1140 Views

CJ Malaba threatened me, claims Justice Ndewere

15 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Sex workers turn to technology for survival

15 hrs ago | 3077 Views

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Way: Govt to challenge High Court ruling

15 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Mnangagwa's govt admits low teacher attendance rate

15 hrs ago | 828 Views

'Zimbabwe health spending continues to shrink'

15 hrs ago | 160 Views

Malawi embassy to conduct consular outreach in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 443 Views

Esigodini villagers exposed to disused pits

15 hrs ago | 154 Views

TelOne lays off 184 digitally-handicapped workers

15 hrs ago | 881 Views

Mthuli sticks to 7,4% growth

15 hrs ago | 231 Views

Teachers are not enemies of State

15 hrs ago | 567 Views

Constitutional amendments will haunt Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 402 Views

Arubi eyes Warriors comeback

15 hrs ago | 322 Views

Pakistan thump Zimbabwe in first T20 match

15 hrs ago | 125 Views

'Bureaux de-change to bridge forex needs'

15 hrs ago | 428 Views

Emganwini suburb man murdered

15 hrs ago | 774 Views

Bars, night club remain closed cabinet

15 hrs ago | 522 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Parliament, begs for diplomatic passports

15 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD degree flawed, says witness

15 hrs ago | 698 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand farms

15 hrs ago | 838 Views

No work, no pay for teachers

15 hrs ago | 314 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days