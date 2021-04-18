Mzilikazi gang arrested

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FOUR men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and demanding money from a passerby accusing him of damaging their car's rear windscreen in Mzilikazi suburb.Khumalo Mabutho (36), Themba Mpofu (29), Nkanyiso Moyo (18) and Mayibongwe Ncube (25) of Mzilikazi allegedly attacked the complainant when he was coming from work on Sunday.The incident occurred on at around 7PM near house number G216 Mzilikazi where one of the accused persons, Ncube resides.Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abedinico Ncube confirmed the incident yesterday.He said the complainant, whom police did not identify, was walking along a street in Mzilikazi when he heard a sound. When he checked he noticed that the windscreen of a Silver Spacio Toyota registration number ADB 1687 parked at Ncube's residence had been shattered."The complainant walked towards the car to see what was transpiring and he was approached by the quartet who accused him of smashing their car' rear windscreen," said Insp Ncube.He said the quartet took turns to assault the complainant using bottles, fists and a belt. They searched and took a wallet from the complainant's trouser pocket which had US$16 and $100."The quartet ordered the complainant to get into their car and drove to the complainant's place of residence and demanded US$150 from the complainant which they claimed it was for replacing the damaged rear windscreen of the car," said Insp Ncube. He said the complainant's wife, whom they did not identify gave the quartet US$40 and they drove away.Insp Ncube said on Monday at around 10AM a report was made at Barbourfields Police station. He said the police arrested the quartet. The quartet has been detained at Barbourfields police station and investigations are still in progress.