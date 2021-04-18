Bosso target at Chicken Inn

News / Local

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS have given up chasing the signature of striker Obriel Chirinda after learning that the player still has a running contract with city rivals Chicken Inn.Bosso are hunting for a striker to fill the last registration slot.Chirinda had given the Highlanders technical team the impression that his contract with Chicken Inn had expired.Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu said they have decided to cast their net wider in search of a quality striker."Obriel Chirinda is one of the players that we had hoped will join us, but he kept postponing meetings with the club until we discovered that he has a contract with his club. He is the one who had indicated to us that he wishes to be part of Highlanders, but he never turned up."Now that we know he's out of bounds, our search for a striker continues and we will even look in Division One if there are any," said Mpofu.Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas confirmed that Chirinda, who reportedly went job hunting in Harare, has been training with the club."Obrey (Chirinda) is with us and has been training with the rest of the team since last week," Antipas said.The Highlanders' strike force was led by Keith Mavhunga and Lynoth Chikuhwa in their 2-0 loss to Dynamos in the Independence Cup final last Sunday.