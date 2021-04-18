Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa gets second jab

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Mnangagwa today received his second jab of the Covid-19 Sinopharm vaccine in the city of Kwekwe and called for the nation to continue embracing the vaccines as they are the best route towards a return to normalcy.

The President who received his first jab in the resort town of Victoria Falls 28 days ago was accompanied by his deputy Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Minister of Defense and War Veterans Hon Oppah Muchinguri, Minister of State Security Hon Owen Ncube, Minister of Small to Medium Enterprises Dr Stembiso Nyoni and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Publicity Nick Mangwana.

Official opposition leader Mr Douglas Mwonzora along with other opposition leaders drawn from Polad also attended and received the vaccines

"We went together with other political leaders to Victoria Falls as we wanted to make sure that the population of the town is vaccinated, I have heard that the town has now reached herd immunity.

"I came here because I wanted to inspire the people of Kwekwe to get the vaccine because I heard that there was a low uptake of the vaccines," he said.

"I am pleased to receive my second here in Kwekwe and I encourage communities here in Midlands to get vaccinated," he said.

Source - chronicle

