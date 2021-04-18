Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo fast running out of Covid-19 vaccines

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
AUTHORITIES have called upon the government and private players to procure more Covid-19 vaccines for Bulawayo where there is a short supply of the jabs.

Addressing members of the Bulawayo Provincial Covid-19 taskforce on Tuesday, Bulawayo Health Services director, Edwin Sibanda, said the province was left with vaccines for only two weeks.

"Approximately, we vaccinate 2 500 to 3 000 people daily hence the 39 000 we have in stock can last us for 10 to 13 days which can hinder the flow of our vaccination programme. We need to restock the vaccines," he said.

Sibanda said there was also shortage of vaccination cards to be distributed to those who would have gotten their jabs.

"Let's say one gets vaccinated in Bulawayo and they need to travel to Harare, they cannot have their second dose in the capital because they won't be having cards.

"This slows down the process because one waits for a long time in order to get a card," he said.

Responding to Sibanda, chairperson of the taskforce, Local Government minister July Moyo said the government would make sure the provinces receive the required doses.

"The government is going to address the supply chain mismatch and the Finance minister has set aside some funds for procurement of more vaccines.

"We are thankful to private players, for example the Chamber of Mines, who are assisting the government in procuring the vaccines.

"We call upon more private players who are willing to complement the government's effort.

"You can either bring cash or nominate a supplier you want the government to get the jabs from.

"However, we want the government to be in the front when it comes to procuring the vaccines so that we get the authentic ones," he said.

Moyo said the government is expecting more vaccines from their partners to supplement those already procured by the Treasury.

"We are expecting over 600 000 SinoPharm from China as well as other vaccines from Russia and India.

"The nation should rest assured that more vaccines are coming because we want the process to flow," he said.

Moyo said once the government procures more doses, a voluntary mass inoculation will be done in Bulawayo and Harare.

Of late, the government has been focusing on border towns like Beitbridge, Nyamapanda and Plumtree to get rid of imported Covid-19 cases.

"There are a lot of flights coming into Harare and Bulawayo and this puts citizens at the risk of imported cases hence we are treating you as border towns.

"Once vaccines come, the government will make sure everybody is voluntarily vaccinated in order to have herd immunity," he said.

Moyo said there is commendable progress in Victoria Falls where President Emmerson Mnangagwa had his first dose.

"The reports we have are saying over 19 000 people in Victoria Falls have been vaccinated which is a very positive number considering that an approximate 23 000 need to be vaccinated there.

"There is high uptake of the vaccine which is commendable," he said.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Buyanga placed on Interpol Red Notice

16 mins ago | 32 Views

Jah Prayzah's keyboard player quits

38 mins ago | 22 Views

'Chamisa, Biti destructive,' says Mnangagwa

41 mins ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF closing ranks with G40s

45 mins ago | 56 Views

Duo takes turns to rape woman on mountain

49 mins ago | 123 Views

Why are so many countries legalizing cannabis?

52 mins ago | 28 Views

Mwonzora in direct talks with Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Court dismisses Mliswa application

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Bosso target at Chicken Inn

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Mzilikazi gang arrested

1 hr ago | 74 Views

A-Level results out

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Ex-policeman turned serial armed robber seeks bail

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Mamombe appeal hearing deferred

1 hr ago | 42 Views

ZITF set for July

1 hr ago | 41 Views

La Liga: Top 4 of the best current scorers

7 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Free the airwaves

8 hrs ago | 492 Views

Ministry explains SI89 - Importation of used cars that are more than 10 years old

10 hrs ago | 4099 Views

How does the currency market work?

15 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Biti Parliament return stalled

15 hrs ago | 5024 Views

Mwonzora in tight spot

15 hrs ago | 4492 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: Witness throws Mararike under the bus

15 hrs ago | 5332 Views

Broke Zanu-PF candidates slow down campaigns

15 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Minister blames sanctions for DDF failure

15 hrs ago | 997 Views

South Africa tightens security on Zimbabwe borders

15 hrs ago | 4481 Views

Chin'ono seeks removal from remand

15 hrs ago | 770 Views

2 die in Independence Day road accidents

15 hrs ago | 419 Views

Delay in judges appointments deliberate, claims 'Rights defenders'

15 hrs ago | 548 Views

MDC-T activist petitions for Mwonzora arrest

15 hrs ago | 1140 Views

CJ Malaba threatened me, claims Justice Ndewere

15 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Sex workers turn to technology for survival

15 hrs ago | 3079 Views

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Way: Govt to challenge High Court ruling

15 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Mnangagwa's govt admits low teacher attendance rate

15 hrs ago | 828 Views

'Zimbabwe health spending continues to shrink'

15 hrs ago | 160 Views

Malawi embassy to conduct consular outreach in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 443 Views

Esigodini villagers exposed to disused pits

15 hrs ago | 154 Views

TelOne lays off 184 digitally-handicapped workers

15 hrs ago | 882 Views

Mthuli sticks to 7,4% growth

15 hrs ago | 231 Views

Teachers are not enemies of State

15 hrs ago | 568 Views

Constitutional amendments will haunt Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 403 Views

Arubi eyes Warriors comeback

15 hrs ago | 324 Views

Pakistan thump Zimbabwe in first T20 match

15 hrs ago | 125 Views

'Bureaux de-change to bridge forex needs'

15 hrs ago | 428 Views

Emganwini suburb man murdered

15 hrs ago | 774 Views

Bars, night club remain closed cabinet

15 hrs ago | 522 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Parliament, begs for diplomatic passports

15 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD degree flawed, says witness

15 hrs ago | 698 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand farms

15 hrs ago | 840 Views

No work, no pay for teachers

15 hrs ago | 314 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days