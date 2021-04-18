Mwonzora in direct talks with Mnangagwa

News / Local

by Staff reporter

MDC president Douglas Mwonzora claims that he is in direct talks with President Emmerson Mnangagwa as he pushes for the much-needed all-inclusive dialogue to address the country's decades-long political and economic challenges.Mwonzora made the remarks on Tuesday while responding to Parliament's Privileges Committee's report which has recommended harsh and stiff penalties for opposition legislators who denigrate Mnangagwa by heckling, remaining seated or walking out whenever he enters or exits the august House.The opposition leader believes there is no need to pursue punitive measures since the MDC is now engaging with Mnangagwa in the hope there can be talks to end Zimbabwe's political and economic challenges."Three weeks ago, the same president (Mnangagwa) invited me to accompany him to Victoria Falls for a vaccination programme and I did."So, there is movement, there is convergence, there is a meeting place between myself as a leader of my group and the president as a leader of his party."The two are talking together and the effect of this report is to drive us apart. So, in my respectful view, there is no longer any need for this," Mwonzora told the National Assembly."This new leadership has now said we must get rid of the politics of hate, politics of hunger, politics of acrimony, politics of polarisation and replace it with the politics of rational disputation and tolerance. These MPs have been exemplary in their debates."They have now said what matters to us is not whether this issue came through Zanu-PF or through MDC but what is important is what is in the best interest of the Zimbabwean people."They have done that. They have opposed where it is supposed to be opposed and supported where in their estimation, they were supposed to support."Mwonzora blasted MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, saying he forced opposition members to disrespect Mnangagwa."This country, and especially this Parliament, has been subjected to some of the worst behaviours ever. The reason was we had a leadership that did not listen to us and had its own orientation."