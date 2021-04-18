Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mwonzora in direct talks with Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC president Douglas Mwonzora claims that he is in direct talks with President Emmerson Mnangagwa as he pushes for the much-needed all-inclusive dialogue to address the country's decades-long political and economic challenges.

Mwonzora made the remarks on Tuesday while responding to Parliament's Privileges Committee's report which has recommended harsh and stiff penalties for opposition legislators who denigrate Mnangagwa by heckling, remaining seated or walking out whenever he enters or exits the august House.

The opposition leader believes there is no need to pursue punitive measures since the MDC is now engaging with Mnangagwa in the hope there can be talks to end Zimbabwe's political and economic challenges.

"Three weeks ago, the same president (Mnangagwa) invited me to accompany him to Victoria Falls for a vaccination programme and I did.   

"So, there is movement, there is convergence, there is a meeting place between myself as a leader of my group and the president as a leader of his party.   

"The two are talking together and the effect of this report is to drive us apart. So, in my respectful view, there is no longer any need for this," Mwonzora told the National Assembly.

"This new leadership has now said we must get rid of the politics of hate, politics of hunger, politics of acrimony, politics of polarisation and replace it with the politics of rational disputation and tolerance. These MPs have been exemplary in their debates.  

"They have now said what matters to us is not whether this issue came through Zanu-PF or through MDC but what is important is what is in the best interest of the Zimbabwean people.   

"They have done that. They have opposed where it is supposed to be opposed and supported where in their estimation, they were supposed to support."

Mwonzora blasted MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, saying he forced opposition members to disrespect Mnangagwa.

"This country, and especially this Parliament, has been subjected to some of the worst behaviours ever. The reason was we had a leadership that did not listen to us and had its own orientation."

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Buyanga placed on Interpol Red Notice

16 mins ago | 34 Views

Jah Prayzah's keyboard player quits

38 mins ago | 24 Views

'Chamisa, Biti destructive,' says Mnangagwa

41 mins ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF closing ranks with G40s

45 mins ago | 58 Views

Duo takes turns to rape woman on mountain

50 mins ago | 123 Views

Why are so many countries legalizing cannabis?

53 mins ago | 30 Views

Bulawayo fast running out of Covid-19 vaccines

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Court dismisses Mliswa application

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Bosso target at Chicken Inn

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Mzilikazi gang arrested

1 hr ago | 75 Views

A-Level results out

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Ex-policeman turned serial armed robber seeks bail

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Mamombe appeal hearing deferred

1 hr ago | 43 Views

ZITF set for July

1 hr ago | 42 Views

La Liga: Top 4 of the best current scorers

7 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Free the airwaves

8 hrs ago | 492 Views

Ministry explains SI89 - Importation of used cars that are more than 10 years old

10 hrs ago | 4101 Views

How does the currency market work?

15 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Biti Parliament return stalled

15 hrs ago | 5024 Views

Mwonzora in tight spot

15 hrs ago | 4494 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: Witness throws Mararike under the bus

15 hrs ago | 5332 Views

Broke Zanu-PF candidates slow down campaigns

15 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Minister blames sanctions for DDF failure

15 hrs ago | 997 Views

South Africa tightens security on Zimbabwe borders

15 hrs ago | 4481 Views

Chin'ono seeks removal from remand

15 hrs ago | 770 Views

2 die in Independence Day road accidents

15 hrs ago | 419 Views

Delay in judges appointments deliberate, claims 'Rights defenders'

15 hrs ago | 548 Views

MDC-T activist petitions for Mwonzora arrest

15 hrs ago | 1140 Views

CJ Malaba threatened me, claims Justice Ndewere

15 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Sex workers turn to technology for survival

15 hrs ago | 3079 Views

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Way: Govt to challenge High Court ruling

15 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Mnangagwa's govt admits low teacher attendance rate

15 hrs ago | 828 Views

'Zimbabwe health spending continues to shrink'

15 hrs ago | 160 Views

Malawi embassy to conduct consular outreach in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 443 Views

Esigodini villagers exposed to disused pits

15 hrs ago | 154 Views

TelOne lays off 184 digitally-handicapped workers

15 hrs ago | 882 Views

Mthuli sticks to 7,4% growth

15 hrs ago | 231 Views

Teachers are not enemies of State

15 hrs ago | 568 Views

Constitutional amendments will haunt Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 403 Views

Arubi eyes Warriors comeback

15 hrs ago | 324 Views

Pakistan thump Zimbabwe in first T20 match

15 hrs ago | 125 Views

'Bureaux de-change to bridge forex needs'

15 hrs ago | 428 Views

Emganwini suburb man murdered

15 hrs ago | 774 Views

Bars, night club remain closed cabinet

15 hrs ago | 522 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Parliament, begs for diplomatic passports

15 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD degree flawed, says witness

15 hrs ago | 698 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand farms

15 hrs ago | 841 Views

No work, no pay for teachers

15 hrs ago | 314 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days