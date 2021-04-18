Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chinese company returns to Hwange after Mnangagwa issues new Special Grant

by Staff reporter
56 secs ago | Views
A Chinese company which sparked an international outcry after setting up a coal mine inside the Hwange National Park - before it was ordered out - has been awarded a new Special Grant by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

A Government Gazette published on April 16 says that "the minister of mines and mining development, with the authorisation of the president, has… issued Special Grant No. 8477 to Afrochine Smelting (Private) Limited, for a period of three years…"

The Gazette did not specify the area of the coal mine, except stating that it is in "Matabeleland North Mining District." Mines minister Winston Chitando and the permanent secretary in his ministry Onismo Mazai Moyo, who made the insertion in the Gazette, declined to answer our questions.

A spokesman for the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) which oversees all national parks told ZimLive that "the Special Grant is not within the protected areas."

The Zimbabwe government is under pressure to fulfil promises made to Chinese companies involved in coal mining and power projects in Hwange - but land is running out which is forcing authorities to turn their eyes to the sprawling wildlife sanctuary and surrounding communal lands.

When Zimbabwe reversed its decision to license Afrochine and another Chinese company Zhongxin Coal Mining Group to mine the Hwange National Park in September last year, China lectured the country's leaders on the need to be transparent.

Guo Shaochun, the Chinese ambassador, said he wanted the Zimbabwean government to be more transparent and to "use mining proceeds to develop itself and improve the lives of its people", using a tone usually taken by Western diplomats from the United States and European countries.

Campaigners and environmentalists had rallied against any coal exploration inside the park, warning of "ecological degradation" and grave threats to a wide range of animal species, including 45,000 elephants.

Tinashe Farawo, the spokesman for Zimparks, said: "The Special Grant is not within the protected areas."

He however would not rule out the possibility that the Special Grant covers safari areas around the park where he said "mining activities can happen and have been happening since time immemorial."

Last year's debacle when both Afrochine and Zhongxin were kicked off the park exposed sharp differences between the tourism and mines ministries, with one official remarking that "the left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing."

The Chinese companies had arrived at the park with letters from the mines ministry. Park officials caused the arrest of some representatives of the miners, complaining that they had no input to the decision to mine the park.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Buyanga placed on Interpol Red Notice

15 mins ago | 30 Views

Jah Prayzah's keyboard player quits

37 mins ago | 19 Views

'Chamisa, Biti destructive,' says Mnangagwa

40 mins ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF closing ranks with G40s

44 mins ago | 55 Views

Duo takes turns to rape woman on mountain

49 mins ago | 121 Views

Why are so many countries legalizing cannabis?

52 mins ago | 28 Views

Mwonzora in direct talks with Mnangagwa

60 mins ago | 143 Views

Bulawayo fast running out of Covid-19 vaccines

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Court dismisses Mliswa application

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Bosso target at Chicken Inn

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Mzilikazi gang arrested

1 hr ago | 73 Views

A-Level results out

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Ex-policeman turned serial armed robber seeks bail

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Mamombe appeal hearing deferred

1 hr ago | 42 Views

ZITF set for July

1 hr ago | 41 Views

La Liga: Top 4 of the best current scorers

7 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Free the airwaves

8 hrs ago | 491 Views

Ministry explains SI89 - Importation of used cars that are more than 10 years old

10 hrs ago | 4099 Views

How does the currency market work?

15 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Biti Parliament return stalled

15 hrs ago | 5024 Views

Mwonzora in tight spot

15 hrs ago | 4492 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: Witness throws Mararike under the bus

15 hrs ago | 5332 Views

Broke Zanu-PF candidates slow down campaigns

15 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Minister blames sanctions for DDF failure

15 hrs ago | 997 Views

South Africa tightens security on Zimbabwe borders

15 hrs ago | 4480 Views

Chin'ono seeks removal from remand

15 hrs ago | 770 Views

2 die in Independence Day road accidents

15 hrs ago | 419 Views

Delay in judges appointments deliberate, claims 'Rights defenders'

15 hrs ago | 548 Views

MDC-T activist petitions for Mwonzora arrest

15 hrs ago | 1140 Views

CJ Malaba threatened me, claims Justice Ndewere

15 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Sex workers turn to technology for survival

15 hrs ago | 3079 Views

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Way: Govt to challenge High Court ruling

15 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Mnangagwa's govt admits low teacher attendance rate

15 hrs ago | 828 Views

'Zimbabwe health spending continues to shrink'

15 hrs ago | 160 Views

Malawi embassy to conduct consular outreach in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 443 Views

Esigodini villagers exposed to disused pits

15 hrs ago | 154 Views

TelOne lays off 184 digitally-handicapped workers

15 hrs ago | 882 Views

Mthuli sticks to 7,4% growth

15 hrs ago | 231 Views

Teachers are not enemies of State

15 hrs ago | 567 Views

Constitutional amendments will haunt Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 403 Views

Arubi eyes Warriors comeback

15 hrs ago | 323 Views

Pakistan thump Zimbabwe in first T20 match

15 hrs ago | 125 Views

'Bureaux de-change to bridge forex needs'

15 hrs ago | 428 Views

Emganwini suburb man murdered

15 hrs ago | 774 Views

Bars, night club remain closed cabinet

15 hrs ago | 522 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Parliament, begs for diplomatic passports

15 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD degree flawed, says witness

15 hrs ago | 698 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand farms

15 hrs ago | 840 Views

No work, no pay for teachers

15 hrs ago | 314 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days