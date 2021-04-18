Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

COVID-19 implosion in Zimbabwe schools

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HEALTH experts have warned of a COVID-19 implosion at boarding schools with unvaccinated pupils at a high risk of catching the deadly virus during the third wave of the pandemic.

The warning came after St David's Bonda Girls High, a boarding school in Manicaland province, reported 74 infections on Wednesday - about 70% of the 105 cases recorded nationally on the day.

The same school recorded 145 cases on Friday last week while Embakwe High School in Plumtree recorded 91 cases on the same day.

According to situational reports released by the Health and Child Care ministry, Umzingwane and Sacred Heart Girls High schools in Matabeleland South province continue to report new infections, including 101 cases recorded on Monday this week. The two schools had 519 active cases as at Wednesday, the highest among the 10 provinces, the report showed.

More than 608 cases have been recorded in schools since April 8, with health experts describing schools as new super spreaders and "reservoirs" of the virus which could result in a spike in community infections.

"We have a big problem. Not only at boarding schools, but even at day schools and at higher education institutions," Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive Solwayo Ngwenya said, adding that it was worrisome that people were letting their guard down on preventive measures against the virus while new deadlier variants were posing serious threats.

"There is an urgent need to prevent the continued spread of CoVID-19 in schools. Some schools may not be able to conduct tests so the number of pupils who are actually positive of the virus could be higher."

Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association president Johannes Marisa warned of the detection of new variants in the closed environments of schools.

"There is a high risk of having mutant stains in schools where pupils are confined in one small community and sometimes where cases are undetected due to limited testing capacities within most learning institutions," Marisa said.

"New variants occur after mutations in the structure of the virus, hence it is possible that we can get mutant stains in Zimbabwe. If we have a vicious strain in schools, as the situation is in Brazil - where the young people are the most affected, then we will be doomed."

Labour unions representing teachers have regularly raised concerns over lack of testing facilities in schools as pupils are not part of the prioritised people in the ongoing vaccination programme.

But at a post-Cabinet briefing on Wednesday, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said government was aware of the CoVID-19 situation in schools, adding that it was under control.

"Cabinet was informed that on 16th April 2021 more outbreaks were reported at two boarding schools, namely: at St David's Bonda Girls School in Manicaland and Embakwe High School in Plumtree," Mutsvangwa said.

"One hundred and forty-five (145) and ninety-one (91) learners tested positive, respectively. Government would like to reassure the nation that the situation is under control and all the cases are mild and asymptomatic."

Experts in the education sector also said it was difficult to contain the spread of coronavirus in schools, because it is difficult to enforce adherence to CoVID-19 regulations in schools.

"Children need to be encouraged to follow the World Health organisation COVID-19 protocols," Zimbabwe National Teachers Union leader Manuel Nyawo said.

"They are not like adults who understand why we have to follow the preventative measures. Without teachers, to enforce these regulations, pupils don't comply, therefore, there is a huge risk that they will transmit the virus to each other as indications are that CoVID-19 is already in schools."

Primary and Secondary Education minister Cain Mathema on Wednesday failed to give a satisfactory response to legislators in the National Assembly, who demanded to know the government's long-term plan to ensure the safety of learners in schools during the CoVID-19 pandemic.

Ngwenya said authorities needed to have long-term plans to prevent the spread of CoVID-19 in schools and other learning institutions.

"Schools constitute a very large proportion of the country's population hence they might have challenges in conducting tests frequently," he said.

"Testing is not the solution to curb the effects of the virus. There is need for longterm measures to minimise the development of new cases in schools."

Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights secretary Norman Matara said there was a need for the government to address the situation in school because the current vaccine specifications did not permit young people under the age of 16 to get vaccinated.

"If there are no teachers in schools, then we have a problem on preventing the spread of CoVID-19," Matara said.

"Cases might be spreading faster in schools because pupils are not following preventative guidelines. Government should hasten to address the impasse with teachers so that schools operate under the laid down standard operating procedures where the regulations against the spread of coronavirus are religiously followed. Unfortunately, without that, cases will continue to rise as there are no other ways of curbing the spread of the virus besides abiding by the World Health organisation protocols."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sikhala et al join in the scramble for land - they're now indistinguishable from Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe @ 41: The victim's lasting solution to the Gukurahundi Holocaust

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe defense forces (ZDF) refutes land grab allegations

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zanu-PF tricked MDCs on running mates, says Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Police block anti-Mwonzora protest

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

Activist claims $8 million for unlawful arrest

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mutare man forges O-Level certificate

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Luveve-Cowdray Park MP commits CDF to road rehab

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Residents equip local hospital

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Bulawayo-Nkayi Road construction funds diverted again

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Labour storms out of TNF meeting

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Teachers to challenge no work, no pay policy

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

JSC workers spy on judges, says Justice Ndewere

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa grants Chinese firm mining rights in Hwange National Park

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Grace Mugabe's huge daily cash withdrawals exposed

3 hrs ago | 2253 Views

RBZ intensifies probe on forex auction violators

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

BCC plans smart city houses

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Birthday greetings, Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Market welcomes forex auction relaxation

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe crisis: Unicef appeals for US$75m emergency funds

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Bulawayo gets new free hospital for children

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Taxi driver arrested for 'rape'

3 hrs ago | 463 Views

Pardoned thief corrected

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Top cop appeals to ZACC

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

ZDF dismisses reports of farm invasion by commander

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

CAF slap Zimbabweans with NSS fine

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Jere's lawyer sick, trial postponed

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Robbers force children out of stolen vehicle

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

SMM loses mining claims

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe targets herd immunity by year end

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Cops turn down US$9 000 bribe

3 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zimsec A' Level pass rate remains high

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'let's get the jab to return to normalcy'

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

'Doctors Using Fake Referrals To Lure Patients'

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Buyanga placed on Interpol Red Notice

13 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Jah Prayzah's keyboard player quits

14 hrs ago | 1067 Views

'Chamisa, Biti destructive,' says Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Zanu-PF closing ranks with G40s

14 hrs ago | 1997 Views

Duo takes turns to rape woman on mountain

14 hrs ago | 2260 Views

Why are so many countries legalizing cannabis?

14 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mwonzora in direct talks with Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Bulawayo fast running out of Covid-19 vaccines

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Court dismisses Mliswa application

14 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab

14 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bosso target at Chicken Inn

14 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mzilikazi gang arrested

14 hrs ago | 507 Views

A-Level results out

14 hrs ago | 306 Views

Ex-policeman turned serial armed robber seeks bail

14 hrs ago | 523 Views

Mamombe appeal hearing deferred

14 hrs ago | 138 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days