Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Residents equip local hospital

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE business community and individuals in Umzingwane district have joined hands to mobilise resources to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for Esigodini Hospital in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, which has also hit the nearby Sacred Heart Secondary School.

Umzingwane legislator Levi Mayihlome yesterday confirmed the donation of PPE and US$1 000 which he handed over to the school on Monday through the Umzingwane district development co-ordinator's office.

Mayihlome said the business community and individuals saw it fit to complement government efforts to fight the deadly pandemic after the school recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases.

"The number of the affected now stands at a total of 252 staff and pupils. We salute all those who have stood by our community during this difficult time and wish everyone affected a speedy recovery," he said.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 at Sacred Heart School, the government asked Esikhoveni Training Centre to avail its staff to cook for learners after it emerged that the school's cooking staff was also affected.

Several workers at the school are in isolation.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sikhala et al join in the scramble for land - they're now indistinguishable from Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe @ 41: The victim's lasting solution to the Gukurahundi Holocaust

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe defense forces (ZDF) refutes land grab allegations

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zanu-PF tricked MDCs on running mates, says Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Police block anti-Mwonzora protest

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

Activist claims $8 million for unlawful arrest

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mutare man forges O-Level certificate

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Luveve-Cowdray Park MP commits CDF to road rehab

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Bulawayo-Nkayi Road construction funds diverted again

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

COVID-19 implosion in Zimbabwe schools

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Labour storms out of TNF meeting

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Teachers to challenge no work, no pay policy

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

JSC workers spy on judges, says Justice Ndewere

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa grants Chinese firm mining rights in Hwange National Park

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Grace Mugabe's huge daily cash withdrawals exposed

3 hrs ago | 2252 Views

RBZ intensifies probe on forex auction violators

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

BCC plans smart city houses

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Birthday greetings, Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Market welcomes forex auction relaxation

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe crisis: Unicef appeals for US$75m emergency funds

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Bulawayo gets new free hospital for children

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Taxi driver arrested for 'rape'

3 hrs ago | 463 Views

Pardoned thief corrected

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Top cop appeals to ZACC

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

ZDF dismisses reports of farm invasion by commander

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

CAF slap Zimbabweans with NSS fine

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Jere's lawyer sick, trial postponed

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Robbers force children out of stolen vehicle

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

SMM loses mining claims

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe targets herd immunity by year end

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Cops turn down US$9 000 bribe

3 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zimsec A' Level pass rate remains high

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'let's get the jab to return to normalcy'

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

'Doctors Using Fake Referrals To Lure Patients'

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Buyanga placed on Interpol Red Notice

13 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Jah Prayzah's keyboard player quits

14 hrs ago | 1067 Views

'Chamisa, Biti destructive,' says Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Zanu-PF closing ranks with G40s

14 hrs ago | 1997 Views

Duo takes turns to rape woman on mountain

14 hrs ago | 2260 Views

Why are so many countries legalizing cannabis?

14 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mwonzora in direct talks with Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Bulawayo fast running out of Covid-19 vaccines

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Court dismisses Mliswa application

14 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab

14 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bosso target at Chicken Inn

14 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mzilikazi gang arrested

14 hrs ago | 507 Views

A-Level results out

14 hrs ago | 306 Views

Ex-policeman turned serial armed robber seeks bail

14 hrs ago | 523 Views

Mamombe appeal hearing deferred

14 hrs ago | 138 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days