Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Luveve-Cowdray Park MP commits CDF to road rehab

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
LUVEVE-COWDRAY PARK legislator Stella Ndlovu (MDC Alliance) has said she will use part of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) given to her constituency to rehabilitate roads in Cowdray Park following concerns that the roads were impassable.

Ndlovu told Southern Eye yesterday that she had already shared the idea with Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda.

The Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (Zupco) has threatened to withdraw its buses from servicing the suburb over the sorry state of the roads.

Residents have agreed to contribute US$2 per household towards the rehabilitation of roads.

"I am targeting $2 000 000 for the 2021 CDF which would be shared among three wards in the constituency," Ndlovu said.

"Cowdray Park will get $650 000 which will be used towards the construction of the roads in partnership with Bulawayo City Council which promised to provide equipment."

She said Parliament would send its monitoring team next week to assess all the projects covered by the CDF in her constituency.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association chairperson for Cowdray Park, Joseph Phiri said he was aware that a meeting was convened to discuss the issue of payment of US$2 by residents.

He said the city council should shoulder all the responsibility since it forced residents to pay $3 500 per household towards the development of the ward.

"They only repaired Garikai to Caravan Road recently, but failed to do the same with other roads that are also in a bad state,'' Phiri said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sikhala et al join in the scramble for land - they're now indistinguishable from Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe @ 41: The victim's lasting solution to the Gukurahundi Holocaust

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe defense forces (ZDF) refutes land grab allegations

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zanu-PF tricked MDCs on running mates, says Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Police block anti-Mwonzora protest

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

Activist claims $8 million for unlawful arrest

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mutare man forges O-Level certificate

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Residents equip local hospital

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Bulawayo-Nkayi Road construction funds diverted again

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

COVID-19 implosion in Zimbabwe schools

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Labour storms out of TNF meeting

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Teachers to challenge no work, no pay policy

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

JSC workers spy on judges, says Justice Ndewere

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa grants Chinese firm mining rights in Hwange National Park

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Grace Mugabe's huge daily cash withdrawals exposed

3 hrs ago | 2252 Views

RBZ intensifies probe on forex auction violators

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

BCC plans smart city houses

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Birthday greetings, Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Market welcomes forex auction relaxation

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe crisis: Unicef appeals for US$75m emergency funds

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Bulawayo gets new free hospital for children

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Taxi driver arrested for 'rape'

3 hrs ago | 463 Views

Pardoned thief corrected

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Top cop appeals to ZACC

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

ZDF dismisses reports of farm invasion by commander

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

CAF slap Zimbabweans with NSS fine

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Jere's lawyer sick, trial postponed

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Robbers force children out of stolen vehicle

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

SMM loses mining claims

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe targets herd immunity by year end

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Cops turn down US$9 000 bribe

3 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zimsec A' Level pass rate remains high

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'let's get the jab to return to normalcy'

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

'Doctors Using Fake Referrals To Lure Patients'

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Buyanga placed on Interpol Red Notice

13 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Jah Prayzah's keyboard player quits

14 hrs ago | 1067 Views

'Chamisa, Biti destructive,' says Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Zanu-PF closing ranks with G40s

14 hrs ago | 1997 Views

Duo takes turns to rape woman on mountain

14 hrs ago | 2260 Views

Why are so many countries legalizing cannabis?

14 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mwonzora in direct talks with Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Bulawayo fast running out of Covid-19 vaccines

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Court dismisses Mliswa application

14 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab

14 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bosso target at Chicken Inn

14 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mzilikazi gang arrested

14 hrs ago | 507 Views

A-Level results out

14 hrs ago | 306 Views

Ex-policeman turned serial armed robber seeks bail

14 hrs ago | 523 Views

Mamombe appeal hearing deferred

14 hrs ago | 138 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days