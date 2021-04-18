Luveve-Cowdray Park MP commits CDF to road rehab

News / Local

by Staff reporter

LUVEVE-COWDRAY PARK legislator Stella Ndlovu (MDC Alliance) has said she will use part of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) given to her constituency to rehabilitate roads in Cowdray Park following concerns that the roads were impassable.Ndlovu told Southern Eye yesterday that she had already shared the idea with Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda.The Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (Zupco) has threatened to withdraw its buses from servicing the suburb over the sorry state of the roads.Residents have agreed to contribute US$2 per household towards the rehabilitation of roads."I am targeting $2 000 000 for the 2021 CDF which would be shared among three wards in the constituency," Ndlovu said."Cowdray Park will get $650 000 which will be used towards the construction of the roads in partnership with Bulawayo City Council which promised to provide equipment."She said Parliament would send its monitoring team next week to assess all the projects covered by the CDF in her constituency.Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association chairperson for Cowdray Park, Joseph Phiri said he was aware that a meeting was convened to discuss the issue of payment of US$2 by residents.He said the city council should shoulder all the responsibility since it forced residents to pay $3 500 per household towards the development of the ward."They only repaired Garikai to Caravan Road recently, but failed to do the same with other roads that are also in a bad state,'' Phiri said.