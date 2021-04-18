Mutare man forges O-Level certificate

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A MUTARE man appeared in court yesterday for forging his ordinary level certificate in a bid to apply for a job with the Zimbabwe National Army.Arnold Jokoto (19) pleaded guilty to a forgery charge when he appeared before Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi.He will be sentenced today.The court heard that on April 21 at around 8am at Herbert chitepo (formerly 3) Brigade in Mutare, the informant in the matter Nomore Marambakuyana, was conducting a recruitment exercise for aspiring soldiers.Manhibi produced a fake o-level certificate to the recruiting officers in a bid to be recruited.After being interrogated by the recruitment team where he acquired the certificate, Jokoto indicated that the person who forged the certificate for him was in Sakubva.The certificate was produced in court as exhibit.