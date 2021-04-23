Gift Muzadzi set for Dembare hearing

News / Local

DYNAMOS have managed to tie down influential skipper Partson Jaure but uncertainty still shrouds the club's technical department with goalkeepers' coach Gift Muzadzi now set to appear before a disciplinary committee on Tuesday.Muzadzi was suspended for alleged insubordination on April 13, after he reportedly mocked the US$3 bus fare per week allocated to members of the technical team by the club's treasurer Moses Chikwariro.The goalkeepers' trainer, who has received the backing of head coach Tonderai Ndiraya, also faces sabotage charges after it was reported that Muzadzi allegedly badmouthed the executive committee led by banker Isaiah Mupfurutsa during an informal meeting with the club's board.Former Zimbabwe international goalkeeper Muzadzi claims "there is victimisation in the whole saga''.Goalkeeper Simba Chinani, was had been angling for a fresh contract, was also suspended along with Muzadzi.But the player's handlers revealed that Chinani, now a free agent, is on the verge of a move to another club.The Sunday Mail Sport understands that Chinani, who kept goal for the Warriors in their second group game at the CHAN tournament in Cameroon, is headed for Zambia where a number of Zimbabwean players are now plying their trade.Although Dynamos marketing and communications officer Yvonne Mangunda declined to shed more light on the Muzadzi saga, the coach confirmed that he is indeed set for a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday."So far I am just waiting to appear before a hearing which is set for Tuesday. Everything else will be clear after that hearing," said Muzadzi.Mangunda claimed that Dynamos were handling the matter internally."It's an internal issue and we are going through the process internally. Some of the things involved are confidential and we can't divulge," said Mangunda.DeMbare are also still to settle their goalkeeping crisis following the departures of Munyaradzi Diya and Chinani.The Harare side have one experienced goalkeeper in Taimon Mvula who was between the sticks when Dynamos beat Highlanders 2-0 in the Independence Cup at the National Sports last Sunday."We are yet to recruit one goalkeeper," Ndiraya said.Ndiraya was last week sweating over the future of skipper Jaure, one of the players whose contracts with Dynamos expired at the end of 2020.Jaure literally featured in last week's Uhuru Cup as a guest player as negotiations with the club appeared to hit a brick wall.Godknows Murwira was also another key player with contractual issues.However, Ndiraya was a relieved man last Friday after all the contractual issues were settled."All (players) have signed now," he said.Ndiraya has assembled what on paper looks like a formidable side with the likes of King Nadolo, Slyvester Appiah, Tinotenda "Kedha" Chiunye, Juan Mutudza and Tinashe Makanda expected to play crucial roles when the 2021 Premier Soccer League season starts with a cup competition mid-May.The exciting Tanaka Chidhobha, Shadreck Nyahwa, Barnabas Mushunje, former CAPS United striker Newman Sianchali, David Temwanjira, Trevor Mavhunga and ex-Highlanders forward Makanda are also now at De Mbare.The Glamour Boys retained roving defender Emmanuel Jalai and Tinotenda Muringai as well as Jarrison Selemani.