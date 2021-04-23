Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

G40 wary of Zanu-PF overtures

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FORMER loyalists of the late Robert Mugabe have questioned Zanu-PF's overtures to members of their G40 faction inviting them to return to the ruling party, saying it could be part of desperate moves to win impending elections.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu last week said G40 members that were unceremoniously shown the door during the coup that toppled Mugabe could rejoin the party without conditions.

Some of the prominent G40 members that were forced to flee the country during the coup are former ministers Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Walter Mzembi.

Former minister Eunice Sandi Moyo (pictured below), who was also expelled from Zanu-PF for belonging to G40, said they were consulting each other about Mpofu's open invitation.

"We are still consulting each other," Moyo said.

"First we want to know the reason behind this.

"Is this a strategy to win the 2023 general elections, or that they have realised they don't have the numbers to win the polls outrightly?

"We also want to know if this is not a divide and-rule tactic.

"G40 has a leadership; we cannot be readmitted in newspapers.

"When they chased us, they knew who the leaders were.

"So those who are committed to what we [G40] started should wait for the response."

Some G40 members said they could only return to Zanu-PF when their grievances arising from the coup were addressed by the ruling party.

"They should start by admitting those that applied for readmission," a G40 member, who requested anonymity said.

"We know this is a trick to use us for the 2023 elections.

"You join today and then be told you are on a five-year suspension and you cannot hold any office.

"As we speak, some of us are being persecuted.

"They have removed Mugabe's posters from the Zanu-PF headquarters.

"We respect Mugabe's legacy and we will be rejoining them as who when they are busy deleting his legacy?"

G40 opposed Mnangagwa's ascendancy to the presidency until the army intervened and toppled Mugabe.

Source - the standard

