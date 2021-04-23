Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's graft buster in trouble

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is allegedly under pressure from Zanu-PF bigwigs to act on his trusted corruption buster Tabani Mpofu whom they accuse of extortion.

Mpofu is the head of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu), which is housed in the president's office.

According to sources, Mnangagwa was last week given a dossier that contained allegations that Mpofu and his Sacu were extorting prominent businesspeople targeted for arrest on suspicion of committing various crimes.

One of them is Pedzai Sakupwanya, also known as Scott, who was allegedly made to pay an unknown sum of money to have his case swept under the carpet.

Sacu allegedly arrested a Chinese national only identified as Mr Foi who was working with Sakupwanya at Redwing Mine in Penhalonga.

The mine was at the centre of a dispute between Sakupwanya's Betterbrands and Probadek Investment, whose directors include Patricia Mtombgwera and Grant Chitate.

Sukupwanya and Foi were being accused of fraud, but the case was allegedly "killed" by the Sacu team.

However, it is a case involving a tycoon from Manicaland where Sacu investigators allegedly demanded payment for cover-up, which incensed Zanu-PF bigwigs in the province.

Defence minister Oppah Kashiri is said to have blown the lid on the alleged extortion attempts by the Sacu investigators after she was informed by Chipinge South MP Enock Porusingazi.

Kashiri is said to have met Mnangagwa over the matter.

Initially Porusingazi was vague about his involvement in the matter.

"I have never met Tabani myself, but if your story glorifies that I exposed corruption, then I have no issue with that," he said.

"At least it helps show the world that corruption can be fought."

After two days, Porusingazi sent a text message saying: "I never dealt with the Sacu guys at all."

Mpofu told The Standard that he was not aware of corruption allegations against him.

"I am not aware of the subject you are talking of," he said.

Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba said reports that Mpofu had been reprimanded by the president were mere "fabrications".

"Those are mere fabrications making rounds on social media," Charamba told The Standard.

"Mpofu is still in charge.

"The Special Anti-Corruption Unit is an important institution on issues of accountability and transparency, hence the citizens would have been advised of any
changes in the unit."

Sacu has been accused of only targeting Mnangagwa's opponents while turning a blind eye to corruption by those close to the ruling party and government.

Source - the standard

