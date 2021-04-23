Latest News Editor's Choice


Mushekwi scores brace for Chinese side Zhejiang Greentown

FORMER Warriors striker Nyasha Mushekwi got off to a flying start to the new China League One season, firing a well-struck brace as he inspired Zhejiang Greentown to a dominant 4-0 win over Zibo.

The match was played at Meixian Tsang Hin-chi Stadium Saturday.

The 33-year-old who is in his sixth year in China proved why, like fine wine, he continues to mature with age after putting on clinical performance in the opening match of the new season.

After Zhejiang Greentown got off to a flying start courtesy of a goal in the opening minute through Long Wei, Mushekwi ensured they remained on top after finding the back of the net twice in the second half.

The veteran Zimbabwean striker first hit the target in the 55th minute to double his side's lead before Yao Junsheng scored the team's third goal on 78 minutes.

Mushekwi completed his brace a minute before full-time to seal the victory.

The former CAPS United and Mamelodi Sundowns striker now has 19 goals across all competitions since he joined the Zhejiang-based outfit in 2019 from Super League club Dalian Pro (formerly known as Dalian Yifang).

He scored seven goals last term to add to the ten strikes he netted in his debut campaign.

The result, meanwhile, temporarily put Greentown on top of Chinese League One, Group A table as they will be seeking promotion to the Chinese Super League.

Mushekwi, who has also played in South Africa, Belgium and Sweden, is reported to be one of the best paid players in China's second tier league.

The towering striker bought a state-of-the-art 45-seater luxury coach believed to be worth US$120 000 for his former team CAPS United in November 2019 as a token of appreciation for his successful football career that's taken him to South Africa, Europe and the lucrative riches of Chinese football

Mushekwi retired from international after the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Egypt two years ago.

