Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

BCC to intensify debt collection through service restriction

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has warned that it will soon cut water supplies and withdraw other services to residents in rates arrears.

In a notice to residents, town clerk Christopher Dube yesterday said the council would embark on stringent measures to compel residents to honour their debts.

"The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that we will be intensifying debts collection through service restrictions and other measures to all residential and commercial properties whose accounts are in arrears," Dube said.

"The exercise will be carried out on the weekend of April 24-25. You are encouraged to pay your accounts and bring them up to date or make suitable arrangements so that you are not inconvenienced by these measures."

Residents last year opposed council's proposed $21 billion budget, arguing that the budget consultative process was flawed.

The latest council report, however, shows that city fathers are saying that council was financially incapacitated to fund the $10 billion capital budget, hence the need to apply for borrowing powers.

"Currently council has a capital budget of $10 697 798 003,52 for the 2021 financial year. Council has no capacity to fund this capital budget from its own resources.

"It was, therefore, imperative for the council to apply for borrowing powers of $4 23 548 498 equivalent to US$51 886 345 to fund various capital projects ...," the report reads in part.

In terms of section 290 of the Urban Councils Act and section 65 of the Public Finance Management Act, councils can apply for borrowing powers for the acquisition or construction of permanent works or undertakings, the acquisition of immovable property, the making of advances authorised by this or any other Act, the payment of compensation, the liquidation of the principal moneys owing on account of any previous loan, the relief of general distress occasioned by some calamity in the council area and the acquisition of plant, equipment, vehicles.

Of the $4 billion, council said it would channel $1 450 714 698 towards water infrastructure rehabilitation and the remainder $332 910 000 (sewerage infrastructure), $863 450 000 (acquisition and development of land), $894 748 800 (roads construction and rehabilitation), $407 000 000 (landfill site new cell development) and $274 725 000 for the acquisition of plant, equipment and vehicles.

In June 2018, the council also applied for borrowing powers of US$100 million and US$26 million payable over 10 years.

It shelved the idea after the introduction of the Zimbabwe dollar.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa tightens grip in SA province

4 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Recalled MDC Alliance MP helps harvest party member's field

4 hrs ago | 1727 Views

Mnangagwa angered by Covid vaccination snub

4 hrs ago | 2044 Views

Mnangagwa's govt caves in on salaries

4 hrs ago | 2517 Views

Red flag over State-sponsored rights violations

4 hrs ago | 368 Views

4 in court over fake gold

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

Health hazard as council cuts water supplies at schools

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mupfumira speaks against 'catch and release' on graft

4 hrs ago | 706 Views

Police intercept Bulawayo bound bus laden with smuggled contraband

4 hrs ago | 1008 Views

'Zimbabwe has reduced malaria cases, deaths'

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

ZPC set to construct 600 houses in Hwange

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Govt defends disputed Dinde mining project

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Traditional leaders poke holes on Marriages Bill

4 hrs ago | 317 Views

Rights Forum raises alarm as cases of arrests, torture rise

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

MDC-A Councillor distributes goods to Orphans

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Mushekwi scores brace for Chinese side Zhejiang Greentown

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

Kariba journalist threatened with mortal harm

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Prophet rapes 13-year-old congregant

4 hrs ago | 883 Views

Ex-Soldier, white farmer grab agriculture scheme equipment

14 hrs ago | 1940 Views

In Europe desperation of some male-Africans is horrendous and pathetic

17 hrs ago | 2397 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days