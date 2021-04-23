ZPC set to construct 600 houses in Hwange

News / Local

THE Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) and Hwange Electricity Supply Company (Hesco) have stepped up efforts to construct over 600 houses in Mpumalanga Phase 7, an area allocated to them by Hwange Local Board (HLB).This was confirmed last week by the HLB town secretary Ndumiso Mdlalose.He said the local authority was leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to ensure the success of the housing project."We are aware of the importance of this project and we are partnering these two companies in making sure it's completed possibly with less hitches or none."Where we are required or mandated to action we will do so. Our commitment to having this project taking off is unquestionable," Mdlalose said.Mpumalanga Phase 7 is one of the biggest housing projects in Hwange.ZPC is expected to relocate residents of Ingagula suburb affected by emissions from power generation.Hesco is jointly owned by ZPC and Sinohydro Corporation of China as an implementing special purpose vehicle for the Hwange Thermal Power Station expansion project.HLB also allocated other entities residential stands in Mpumalanga Phase 7 such as FBC Bank, Zambezi Gas, South Mining (Private) Ltd and OK Zimbabwe.Revelations are that initially an agreement was reached by all beneficiaries to contribute towards servicing of all the stands but the two power utilities decided to pull out of the arrangement due to lack of commitment by other parties.HLB has already engaged a company to construct an access road to the area designated for the housing project.HLB town engineer Philip Nguni said the contractor's mandate included various roads managed by HLB, adding that the 2km road from the existing Phase 3 road to the ZPC/Hesco stands would be given priority in light of the urgency of the housing development project.Zimbabwe National Water Authority has since been engaged to lay a pipeline as well as construct a reservoir for the supply of water at the new settlement, according to council.