Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

ZPC set to construct 600 houses in Hwange

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) and Hwange Electricity Supply Company (Hesco) have stepped up efforts to construct over 600 houses in Mpumalanga Phase 7, an area allocated to them by Hwange Local Board (HLB).

This was confirmed last week by the HLB town secretary Ndumiso Mdlalose.

He said the local authority was leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to ensure the success of the housing project.

"We are aware of the importance of this project and we are partnering these two companies in making sure it's completed possibly with less hitches or none.

"Where we are required or mandated to action we will do so. Our commitment to having this project taking off is unquestionable," Mdlalose said.

Mpumalanga Phase 7 is one of the biggest housing projects in Hwange.

ZPC is expected to relocate residents of Ingagula suburb affected by emissions from power generation.

Hesco is jointly owned by ZPC and Sinohydro Corporation of China as an implementing special purpose vehicle for the Hwange Thermal Power Station expansion project.

HLB also allocated other entities residential stands in Mpumalanga Phase 7 such as FBC Bank, Zambezi Gas, South Mining (Private) Ltd and OK Zimbabwe.

Revelations are that initially an agreement was reached by all beneficiaries to contribute towards servicing of all the stands but the two power utilities decided to pull out of the arrangement due to lack of commitment by other parties.

HLB has already engaged a company to construct an access road to the area designated for the housing project.

HLB town engineer Philip Nguni said the contractor's mandate included various roads managed by HLB, adding that the 2km road from the existing Phase 3 road to the ZPC/Hesco stands would be given priority in light of the urgency of the housing development project.

Zimbabwe National Water Authority has since been engaged to lay a pipeline as well as construct a reservoir for the supply of water at the new settlement, according to council.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa tightens grip in SA province

4 hrs ago | 1834 Views

Recalled MDC Alliance MP helps harvest party member's field

4 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Mnangagwa angered by Covid vaccination snub

4 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Mnangagwa's govt caves in on salaries

4 hrs ago | 2334 Views

Red flag over State-sponsored rights violations

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

4 in court over fake gold

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

Health hazard as council cuts water supplies at schools

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mupfumira speaks against 'catch and release' on graft

4 hrs ago | 667 Views

Police intercept Bulawayo bound bus laden with smuggled contraband

4 hrs ago | 913 Views

'Zimbabwe has reduced malaria cases, deaths'

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

BCC to intensify debt collection through service restriction

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Govt defends disputed Dinde mining project

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Traditional leaders poke holes on Marriages Bill

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Rights Forum raises alarm as cases of arrests, torture rise

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

MDC-A Councillor distributes goods to Orphans

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mushekwi scores brace for Chinese side Zhejiang Greentown

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Kariba journalist threatened with mortal harm

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Prophet rapes 13-year-old congregant

4 hrs ago | 842 Views

Ex-Soldier, white farmer grab agriculture scheme equipment

14 hrs ago | 1908 Views

In Europe desperation of some male-Africans is horrendous and pathetic

17 hrs ago | 2373 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days