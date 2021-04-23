Police intercept Bulawayo bound bus laden with smuggled contraband

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A BULAWAYO bound Inter Africa bus was intercepted by police in Mutare Saturday smuggling contraband of second-hand merchandise worth thousands of dollars.The goods had been illegally brought into Zimbabwe from neighbouring Mozambique.Police confirmed the incident adding six suspects had been arrested in connection with the crime.Manicaland province police spokesperson Inspector Luxson Chananda said they recovered 12 bales of clothing and shoes when the bus was intercepted near Zuva Service Station in Mutare along the Mutare-Harare highway."Police received a tip-off to the effect that an Inter Africa bus loaded bales of second-hand clothes and shoes. Acting on the information, police reacted and intercepted the bus near Zuva Service Station and recovered the contraband," the police spokesperson said.Chananda arrested six suspects all from Bulawayo are; Senzeni Dube (29), Thandile Ndlovu (32), Sikhalazi Ncube (38), Phatisani Khumalo (32), Simukai Matarutse (34) and Brian Ziome (35).Chananda said cases of smuggling were on the surge in the eastern border city and warned that police have improved their surveillance to bring all the culprits to book."We urge members of the public to continue working with the police to curb smuggling," he said.Meanwhile, police have warned bus operators who are using their buses to smuggle goods into the country through borders adding the relevant ministries will be engaged to revoke permits or route authority for the offending transporters.Last week, police in Mutare arrested six suspects for smuggling and recovered contraband of clothes and shoes.At first, four of the suspects were arrested after a high-speed chase with officers who ended up shooting the tyres of the fleeing suspects' vehicles.While the officers were still conducting investigations over the issue, two people appeared and attempted to bribe them with US$9 000 cash.The officers refused the bribe and immediately arrested the two.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident."Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of six suspects and the recovery of contraband of shoes and clothes at Tsungubvi Bridge, Mutare on 20 April 2021, following an ambush by a combined Security Services team on a special operation against smuggling in Manicaland."The team blocked the road as the suspects' six vehicles tried to flee from the scene, resulting in two of the vehicles having their tyres shot. The two trucks were found abandoned later."The Security Services team managed to stop two other trucks and the four occupants were arrested, while two other trucks were found dumped near Headlands. As the security service members were carrying out some investigations two men appeared and offered them a bribe of US$9 000 cash, leading to their arrest, bringing the total number of suspects arrested to six."