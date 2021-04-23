Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa angered by Covid vaccination snub

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
MIDLANDS, according to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is among the country's provinces that have registered a very low uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The exercise started in February, but Mnangagwa who hails from Midlands, expressed dissatisfaction that his fellow homeboys and girls were unwilling to take the jab.

He was speaking in Kwekwe Thursday where he took his second vaccination.

He told Zanu-PF supporters in attendance that he found it ironic that while people in other provinces were registering a huge uptake of Covid-19 vaccine, Midlands residents where shunning the jab.

"Reports from our (Zanu-PF) national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri indicate that in terms of numbers Midlands is still very far in terms of Covid-19 vaccination.

Although we have gathered that there has been a bit of an improvement in recent days," he said.

"After realising that people are reluctant to take the jab here I decided to take my second jab here in Kwekwe. I am taking my jab here so that people will be encouraged to take their vaccination."

Mnangagwa owns a farm in Kwekwe.

He went on to urged all citizens "not to become complacent," as "Covid-19 global trends have revealed that countries where populations have reluctantly adhered to prevention measures are experiencing subsequent surges in new infections. We cannot afford to let our guard down, more-so, as we are approaching the winter season."

Mnangagwa added that Victoria Falls, where he took his first vaccination, had managed to achieve herd immunity.

"I would like to congratulate the people of Victoria Falls, the premium tourism destination, for their prompt response to the Covid-19 vaccination programme rolled out in that city."

"Therefore, I invite people in the city (Kwekwe) to go in their large numbers to get vaccinated," he said.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa tightens grip in SA province

4 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Recalled MDC Alliance MP helps harvest party member's field

4 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Mnangagwa's govt caves in on salaries

4 hrs ago | 2516 Views

Red flag over State-sponsored rights violations

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

4 in court over fake gold

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

Health hazard as council cuts water supplies at schools

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mupfumira speaks against 'catch and release' on graft

4 hrs ago | 706 Views

Police intercept Bulawayo bound bus laden with smuggled contraband

4 hrs ago | 1008 Views

'Zimbabwe has reduced malaria cases, deaths'

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

ZPC set to construct 600 houses in Hwange

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

BCC to intensify debt collection through service restriction

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Govt defends disputed Dinde mining project

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Traditional leaders poke holes on Marriages Bill

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

Rights Forum raises alarm as cases of arrests, torture rise

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

MDC-A Councillor distributes goods to Orphans

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Mushekwi scores brace for Chinese side Zhejiang Greentown

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

Kariba journalist threatened with mortal harm

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

Prophet rapes 13-year-old congregant

4 hrs ago | 882 Views

Ex-Soldier, white farmer grab agriculture scheme equipment

14 hrs ago | 1940 Views

In Europe desperation of some male-Africans is horrendous and pathetic

17 hrs ago | 2397 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days