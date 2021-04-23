Mnangagwa angered by Covid vaccination snub

News / Local

by Staff reporter

MIDLANDS, according to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is among the country's provinces that have registered a very low uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine.The exercise started in February, but Mnangagwa who hails from Midlands, expressed dissatisfaction that his fellow homeboys and girls were unwilling to take the jab.He was speaking in Kwekwe Thursday where he took his second vaccination.He told Zanu-PF supporters in attendance that he found it ironic that while people in other provinces were registering a huge uptake of Covid-19 vaccine, Midlands residents where shunning the jab."Reports from our (Zanu-PF) national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri indicate that in terms of numbers Midlands is still very far in terms of Covid-19 vaccination.Although we have gathered that there has been a bit of an improvement in recent days," he said."After realising that people are reluctant to take the jab here I decided to take my second jab here in Kwekwe. I am taking my jab here so that people will be encouraged to take their vaccination."Mnangagwa owns a farm in Kwekwe.He went on to urged all citizens "not to become complacent," as "Covid-19 global trends have revealed that countries where populations have reluctantly adhered to prevention measures are experiencing subsequent surges in new infections. We cannot afford to let our guard down, more-so, as we are approaching the winter season."Mnangagwa added that Victoria Falls, where he took his first vaccination, had managed to achieve herd immunity."I would like to congratulate the people of Victoria Falls, the premium tourism destination, for their prompt response to the Covid-19 vaccination programme rolled out in that city.""Therefore, I invite people in the city (Kwekwe) to go in their large numbers to get vaccinated," he said.