Man stabs neighbour in beer brawl

by Staff Reporter
1 min ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a 30-year-old man from Cowdray Park suburb who allegedly stabbed his neighbour with an okapi knife following a beer brawl.

The incident occurred yesterday when Njabulo Ncube and three accomplices who are still at large kicked and spilled complainant's beer around 4PM while they were all drinking at a place called Caravan in Cowdray Park.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico confirmed the incident saying the complainant is in critical condition at hospital as he sustained three serious stab wounds on the back, one under the left eye and one on the right-hand palm.

He warned residents against taking the law into their own hands and to seek redress when there is a misunderstanding.

"Police have arrested Njabulo Msebele, a male adult aged 30 years from Cowdray Park, for attempted murder which occurred yesterday at around 4PM. The other accused persons are Shalom Ncube, Bhizo and Adolf whose other details are not known and all the three are still at large," said Insp Ncube.

"The complainant was drinking beer at Caravan, Cowdray Park, Bulawayo together with the accused persons when Bhizo kicked and spilled the complainant's half-full calabash. A misunderstanding arose between the complainant and Bhizo and the two started exchanging blows.

At that moment, the other three accused persons joined in and Njabulo Msebele produced an okapi knife, stabbed the complainant three times in the back, once under the left eye and once on the right-hand palm," he said.

Insp Ncube said 30 minutes later, the complainant made a report at ZRP Cowdray Park Caravan base and the scene was attended to.

Police arrested Msebele who was searched and an okapi knife was recovered from his right trousers' pocket.

"The other accused persons Shalom Ncube, Bhizo and Adolf were not located and are still at large. The okapi knife was booked as an exhibit at ZRP Cowdray Park. An ambulance was summoned which ferried the complainant to Mpilo hospital and his condition is serious," he said.

Insp Ncube added: "Bulawayo police would like to warn members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands and to seek redress when there is a misunderstanding. We are also appealing to anyone with information which can lead to the apprehension of the other accused persons to report at any nearest police station."


Source - Chronicle

