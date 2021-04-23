Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

1 person succumbs to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
ZIMBABWE recorded one death and 22 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday as the weekly average continues to fall. The average fell to 48 from 52 on Sunday while 22 recoveries were recorded in different parts of the country.

 Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care shows that six of the seven new cases reported in Matabeleland North are from a boarding school.

"We recorded 22 new Covid-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours.  In terms of vaccination, 12 112 received their first dose today bringing cumulative for first dose to 336 600 while 5 807 received their 2nd dose bringing cumulative for second dose to 53 418," said the Ministry.

"As of 24 April 2021, at 1500hrs there were 22 hospitalised cases and of those 12 were asymptomatic, 10 mild to moderate and no severe Intensive Care Units."

As of 25 April 2021, Zimbabwe had recorded 38 086 cases 35 123 recoveries and 1 557 deaths.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days