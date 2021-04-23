Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mamombe trial date set

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The trial date for MDC Alliance's Joana Mamombe and seven other political activists who are charged with participating in an illegal demonstration sometime in May last year, has been set for next month.

Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri, Netsai Marova, Lovejoy Chitengu, Stanley Manyenga, Obey Tererai Sithole and Makomborero Haruzivishe's trial, has been set for May 13 at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro has previously said the trials were not opening because of technical glitches orchestrated by Mamombe after she pleaded insanity and declared she was mentally unfit to comprehend court proceedings.

"As long as the first accused continues playing the mental incapacity game on one hand and committing further crimes on the other and gets freed on bail, it will remain a hurdle for the proper administration of justice.

"This is a typical case in which the administration of justice in general and the courts in particular are being sold a dummy by the accused," she said.

Mrs Guwuriro added that the two were "clearly dribbling the administration of justice, but the court must be able to see beyond that veil of deceit".

The State led by Mr Tafara Chirambira alleges that around midday on May 13 the seven teamed up with several others and gathered at Warren Park 1 shopping centre in Harare before marching towards the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

According to the State, they displayed and waved placards, one of which was inscribed "Unlock us before we revolt".

They were allegedly demonstrating against the extension of Covid-19 national lockdown and were intercepted and dispersed by the police. Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova are also facing other allegations of faking their abduction sometime last year.

Meanwhile, the High Court has deferred to tomorrow the bail appeal hearing of MDC Alliance members Mamombe and Chimbiri.

The duo has applied for bail on grounds of changed circumstances, but have been struggling to get bail, with the courts saying they have exhibited the propensity to continue committing similar offences each time they are granted bail.

Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi refused to grant the two bail a fortnight ago saying they allegedly committed the offences they are now facing and other charges, while on bail and releasing them would compromise the proper administration of justice. Mr Mangosi made the remarks while ruling on the duo's bail application on changed circumstances.

Mamombe, who is Harare West legislator, and Chimbiri are facing charges of breaching the national lockdown after convening a public gathering at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Justice Tawanda Chitapi, sitting in the bail court yesterday, deferred the hearing to allow the prosecution file its response.

The postponement was at the behest of the State, which advised the judge that the prosecution needed time to peruse the record of proceedings of the lower court, before responding to the appeal. The defence led by Mr Alec Muchadehama did not oppose the postponement. They took the matter up to the High Court on appeal.

Last week, Justice Pisirayi Kwenda postponed the matter to yesterday because the prosecution had not been favoured with the record of proceedings from the lower court, to enable them to respond to the appeal.

Mamombe and Chimbiri are accused of violating Covid-19 regulations when they gathered for a Press briefing at the Harare Magistrates' Court. Their trial has been set for May 5.

Source - The Herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Father Zimbabwe's son to take over ZAPU presidential post?

14 mins ago | 10 Views

The most popular sport in the world

22 mins ago | 16 Views

Chamisa talking tough vows sradical shift'

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Chamisa says they've changed tact

1 hr ago | 180 Views

D-Day for Biti, 5 others

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Joshua Nkomo' son ventures into full-time politics

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Nkayi MP under fire for bootlicking Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 222 Views

'Midlands prisons overcrowded'

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mwonzora axes Chamisa-aligned council staff

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Chiwenga wife's freedom bid flops

1 hr ago | 111 Views

CBZ threatens job cuts

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Caps United boss Jere trial continues

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Teachers bitter over govt's mishandling of COVID-19 cases

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mliswa, Manangazira passports released

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Prophet rapes 13 year old congregant

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Villagers renew push for tollgate relocation

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Esigodini teacher launches 4th book

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Caps United seek new loan deal for Nyoni

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Child senator scores 23 points at A-Level

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Reject constitutional changes, says Mutambara

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Youths fret over by-elections delay

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Mine workers demand US$600 living wage

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Chamisa says he is now wiser than before

1 hr ago | 173 Views

R41 quadrillion 'stolen' in South Africa, police investigating the case

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Strict conditions to rejoin Zanu-PF's gravy train

1 hr ago | 50 Views

'Dubious' contractors prejudice Zinara of US$71,5 million

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab begins

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Government enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Church whirlwind injures congregants

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour in beer brawl

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam construction resumes

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Political crowd funding: A new fleece

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Funeral parade for copter crash victims

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

US told that 'Democracy is not Coca-Cola' by China

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Teenager rapes, kills woman (53)

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

1 person succumbs to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Beitbridge road contractors on track to complete revamp

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mwonzora says Zimbabweans are fed up with political fights, want jobs, food

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Man stabs neighbour in beer brawl

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Govt enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

3 hrs ago | 728 Views

Killer potholes in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

'What good is strong party in fraying economy' - for once, Heads, povo win Tails, Zanu PF lose

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Govt must support sports activities during this time of Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

NetOne commemorates Girls in ICT

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Debates on Zapu presidential candidacy: worth commenting

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mnangagwa woos G40, Gamatox

13 hrs ago | 2082 Views

'I've defeated my opponents in polls before,' says Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 1352 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader arrested

13 hrs ago | 778 Views

Susan Mutami slaps Kazembe with US$50 000 claim

13 hrs ago | 1343 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days