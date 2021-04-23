Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Church whirlwind injures congregants

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
COULD this be a sign of a visit by the Holy Spirit or some demon bent on destroying the church?

These are some of the questions being asked by Victoria Falls residents after a whirlwind struck Valley Of Blessings International (VOBI) premises and blew off the roof of a shed on Sunday afternoon sending dozens of congregants scurrying for cover.

An unconfirmed number was rushed to Victoria Falls Hospital with varying degrees of injuries, three of them serious. One of the three was said to be critical while others were treated and discharged, Chronicle was told.

Sources said the incident which has become the talk of the resort city happened around 2PM when VOBI leader known to his congregants as Prophet Promise had concluded a service and congregants were making their way out to pave way for another group that was supposed to start an afternoon service.

There was commotion after a whirlwind suddenly appeared and blew off zinc roofing sheets from a shed scattering them around the premises and hitting people in the process.

The church divided its members so they attend different services in order not to exceed 50 per service in line with Covid-19 restrictions but the afternoon session was cancelled on Sunday following the tragedy. The church is located in the Buffer Zone in CBZ stands where it relocated to from the industrial areas a few years ago.

Services are conducted in a tent and a shed with zinc roofing sheets had been built on one end as members could not fit in the tent. Some Victoria Falls residents said this is not the first time such a tragedy had hit VOBI as the tent was once blown off a few years ago.

A news crew visited the church premises yesterday morning and noticed that the iron sheets had been piled within the yard. Some members who were present referred the news crew to an evangelist Mr Steven Nyoni, one of the church elders who however declined to comment saying he could not speak about the issue on the phone. He said the church protocol was such that they had to update the legal team first.

"I can't say anything over the phone because I may be misquoted. We also have protocol and have to consult our legal team first," said Mr Nyoni.

When the news crew asked to meet him, he said he was at work and will only be available during the weekend and was the only one who could talk. However, some church members spoken to confirmed the incident.

"I was outside the shed preparing to leave when suddenly we heard a loud bang as the roofing sheets flew into the sky. Those who were outside the gate waiting to come in said there was a small whirlwind that approached the church and suddenly it grew big within the yard and blew off the roofing sheets which fell on people.

"I am not sure how many got injured but a number were rushed to hospital where some of them were treated and discharged while one was taken to theatre," said a member of the church who narrowly escaped.

Prophet Promise and other church elders cancelled the afternoon session as they rushed the injured to hospital.

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Father Zimbabwe's son to take over ZAPU presidential post?

14 mins ago | 10 Views

The most popular sport in the world

22 mins ago | 16 Views

Chamisa talking tough vows sradical shift'

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Chamisa says they've changed tact

1 hr ago | 180 Views

D-Day for Biti, 5 others

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Joshua Nkomo' son ventures into full-time politics

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Nkayi MP under fire for bootlicking Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 221 Views

'Midlands prisons overcrowded'

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mwonzora axes Chamisa-aligned council staff

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Chiwenga wife's freedom bid flops

1 hr ago | 111 Views

CBZ threatens job cuts

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Caps United boss Jere trial continues

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Teachers bitter over govt's mishandling of COVID-19 cases

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mliswa, Manangazira passports released

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Prophet rapes 13 year old congregant

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Villagers renew push for tollgate relocation

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Esigodini teacher launches 4th book

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Caps United seek new loan deal for Nyoni

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Child senator scores 23 points at A-Level

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Reject constitutional changes, says Mutambara

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Youths fret over by-elections delay

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Mine workers demand US$600 living wage

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Chamisa says he is now wiser than before

1 hr ago | 173 Views

R41 quadrillion 'stolen' in South Africa, police investigating the case

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Strict conditions to rejoin Zanu-PF's gravy train

1 hr ago | 50 Views

'Dubious' contractors prejudice Zinara of US$71,5 million

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab begins

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Government enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour in beer brawl

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam construction resumes

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Political crowd funding: A new fleece

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Funeral parade for copter crash victims

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mamombe trial date set

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

US told that 'Democracy is not Coca-Cola' by China

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Teenager rapes, kills woman (53)

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

1 person succumbs to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Beitbridge road contractors on track to complete revamp

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mwonzora says Zimbabweans are fed up with political fights, want jobs, food

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Man stabs neighbour in beer brawl

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Govt enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

3 hrs ago | 728 Views

Killer potholes in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

'What good is strong party in fraying economy' - for once, Heads, povo win Tails, Zanu PF lose

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Govt must support sports activities during this time of Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

NetOne commemorates Girls in ICT

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Debates on Zapu presidential candidacy: worth commenting

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mnangagwa woos G40, Gamatox

13 hrs ago | 2081 Views

'I've defeated my opponents in polls before,' says Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 1352 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader arrested

13 hrs ago | 778 Views

Susan Mutami slaps Kazembe with US$50 000 claim

13 hrs ago | 1343 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days