Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Dubious' contractors prejudice Zinara of US$71,5 million

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) could have been prejudiced of about US$71,5 million in special projects undertaken with a number of "questionable and dubious" contractors between 2012 and 2015, according to the Public Accounts Committee.

The Committee, whose report was presented before Parliament last week, has also revealed that during the same period, Zinara was prejudiced of about ZAR31,5 million through shoddy deals.

According to the committee, Zinara has no authority in terms of the Roads Act (Chapter 13 :18) of entering into any special contracts with any contractors.

"Zinara executed special projects with many questionable and dubious contractors, which cost the organisation the sums of US$71 487 896, 21 and R31 452 102, 53.

"The Committee makes the finding that Zinara has no authority in terms of the Roads Act [Chapter 13:18] of entering into any special contracts with any contractors," said the Committee.

It highlighted that Zinara was a Road Fund whose sole function is to distribute resources to road authorities who are in fact local authorities.

In this context, the committee concluded that the huge amounts of US$71,5 million and ZAR31,5 million that were spent in respect of the said contracts were done illegally and outside the laws of Zimbabwe.

The Committee said it further established that in a majority of the special projects, there was no delivery, performance and oversight by the Zinara board.

"The special projects were nothing other than looting of resources by the executive of Zinara in connivance with corrupt contractors," it said.

The Committee recommended that Zinara, on a case-by-case basis, with the assistance where necessary of experts, must endeavour to recover any amounts paid to contractors who did not perform or render services in terms of their contracts.

"The recoveries must be made within a period of 12 months from the adoption of this report; Zinara must recover all payments made without any underlying contractual basis, without any Interim Payments Certificate (IPC), for instance the payments to MADZ Construction of US$3,650 million and ZAR1,192 million; "Zinara must evaluate and assess the involvement of all its employees during the period covered by the audit report and take appropriate disciplinary action within three months of the adoption of this report," it said.

On the Plumtree-Mutare Highway upgrading project, the Committee noted that the project covered by the Development Bank of Southern Africa Limited (DBSA) and Infralink (Private) Limited was a proper Public Private Partnership (PPP).

"The Committee makes the finding that Zimbabwe must express gratitude to the Republic of South Africa and to DBSA for providing a loan of US$206 million at a time no other country was willing to provide Zimbabwe with any resources.

"Zimbabwe must, therefore, honour its contracts in respect of the Plumtree to Mutare Highway project.

"However, to the extent that some of the conditions of this contracts are now too onerous for Zinara, the Committee makes the finding that Zinara must renegotiate these contracts to suit the limited scope and capacity," it said.

The Committee has also directed Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona to, within three months of the presentation of its report to Parliament, present a report to Parliament on the Plumtree-Mutare Highway project and all other incidental issues including the result or status of the renegotiation process.

As part of its routine work, the Committee said it received and analysed the 2017 and 2018 Auditor General's Report for State Enterprises and Parastatals.

In the process of its work on Zinara, the Committee said, was then alerted of the existence of a March 2017 Special Forensic Audit Report that was carried out by Grant Thornton on behalf of the Auditor General at the special instance and request of the then Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Father Zimbabwe's son to take over ZAPU presidential post?

14 mins ago | 10 Views

The most popular sport in the world

22 mins ago | 16 Views

Chamisa talking tough vows sradical shift'

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Chamisa says they've changed tact

1 hr ago | 179 Views

D-Day for Biti, 5 others

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Joshua Nkomo' son ventures into full-time politics

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Nkayi MP under fire for bootlicking Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 221 Views

'Midlands prisons overcrowded'

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mwonzora axes Chamisa-aligned council staff

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Chiwenga wife's freedom bid flops

1 hr ago | 111 Views

CBZ threatens job cuts

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Caps United boss Jere trial continues

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Teachers bitter over govt's mishandling of COVID-19 cases

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mliswa, Manangazira passports released

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Prophet rapes 13 year old congregant

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Villagers renew push for tollgate relocation

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Esigodini teacher launches 4th book

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Caps United seek new loan deal for Nyoni

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Child senator scores 23 points at A-Level

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Reject constitutional changes, says Mutambara

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Youths fret over by-elections delay

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Mine workers demand US$600 living wage

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Chamisa says he is now wiser than before

1 hr ago | 172 Views

R41 quadrillion 'stolen' in South Africa, police investigating the case

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Strict conditions to rejoin Zanu-PF's gravy train

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab begins

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Government enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Church whirlwind injures congregants

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour in beer brawl

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam construction resumes

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Political crowd funding: A new fleece

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Funeral parade for copter crash victims

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mamombe trial date set

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

US told that 'Democracy is not Coca-Cola' by China

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Teenager rapes, kills woman (53)

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

1 person succumbs to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Beitbridge road contractors on track to complete revamp

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mwonzora says Zimbabweans are fed up with political fights, want jobs, food

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Man stabs neighbour in beer brawl

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Govt enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

3 hrs ago | 727 Views

Killer potholes in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

'What good is strong party in fraying economy' - for once, Heads, povo win Tails, Zanu PF lose

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Govt must support sports activities during this time of Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

NetOne commemorates Girls in ICT

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Debates on Zapu presidential candidacy: worth commenting

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mnangagwa woos G40, Gamatox

13 hrs ago | 2080 Views

'I've defeated my opponents in polls before,' says Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 1352 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader arrested

13 hrs ago | 777 Views

Susan Mutami slaps Kazembe with US$50 000 claim

13 hrs ago | 1343 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days