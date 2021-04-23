Strict conditions to rejoin Zanu-PF's gravy train

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THOSE who want to rejoin Zanu-PF are expected to follow the cardinal rules, the party's Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu has said.The statement comes after a number of MDC members and senior officials defecting to Zanu-PF in droves.Recently, former senior opposition MDC officials Senator James Makore and ex-national spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu jumped ship and joined Zanu-PF.Prior to the pair's defection, former MDC Masvingo Urban legislator Tongai Matutu had also abandoned the opposition to join Zanu-PF, together with MDC deputy treasurer Lilian Timveos and Blessing Chebundo the ex-opposition legislator for Kwekwe Central.In an interview, Dr Mpofu said those who are defecting to Zanu-PF are not only volunteering to come back home to the cradle of the national revolution, but they followed the cardinal rules of discipline which are required for one to be worth being a member.The former MDC members cited displeasure at the party leadership, which they said lacked clear empowerment strategies. They accused the leaders of concentrating on empowering themselves and dividing the party. Dr Mpofu said Zimbabweans should brace for a massive exodus from the opposition."In fact, people must be ready for a massive exodus from the opposition."We have been approached by individuals from all sections of the opposition who are disgruntled. In no time, you will be shocked with the numbers of many who will come to the altar of the revolution," said Dr Mpofu.This political soul-winning crusade, Dr Mpofu said, has also seen low-ranking members of the opposition conforming to the Zanu-PF party line and protocol as members.Asked about the party's position if there are any chances for some G40 members expelled for trying to take over State authority taking advantage of former President Mugabe's old age to be admitted to the party, Dr Mpofu said the door is still open for anyone interested."We have not shut the door for anyone interested in being part of the revolutionary train. The party just requires our deportees from the political oblivion to stand the test of loyalty and discipline to be welcome back to the mother party, Zanu-PF."His Excellency President Mnangagwa who is the First The Secretary of the party has made it clear that Zanu-PF is too big, a pocket with the capacity to "pocket us" all as long as we are loyal to the creed of the struggle and it's a true meaning to our patriotic existentially. The door is wide open," said Dr Mpofu.