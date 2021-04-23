Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa says he is now wiser than before

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa says the systematic attacks he and his party have received from the ruling Zanu-PF and state institutions since 2018 have instead hardened him and transformed him into a wiser politician.

Chamisa has for the past three years since the 2018 elections been accusing the Zanu-PF and state institutions of working tirelessly to decimate the MDC Alliance.

He starts with accusing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of rigging the 2018 presidential election on behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He took the challenge to the Constitutional Court where the matter was dismissed with costs.

Since then, Chamisa has not recognised Mnangagwa as the illegitimate President of Zimbabwe, setting the stage for a fierce rivalry between Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance.

He has also blamed Zanu-PF for using state institutions to decimate his opposition outfit after the Supreme Court ruled last year that he was not the legitimate leader of the MDC-T.

Scores of MDC Alliance MPs and councillors have since been recalled following that landmark court ruling while other legislators, mayors, and councillors have defected to join the MDC-T now led by Douglas Mwonzora.

The government has also withdrawn state funding under the Political Finance Act and Mwonzora is now the recipient of that cash.

To add to his misery, a number of senior officials from the MDC Alliance have jumped ship and joined Zanu-PF while scores of the opposition activists have been arrested for various offences and are either in prison or on remand.

However, Chamisa says he is not a bitter man and told NewZimbabwe.com late Monday night that all this had instead made him a wiser politician ready to tackle Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa again in 2023.

"What will be different is that we are wiser than before. Once beaten twice shy," he said.

The MDC Alliance leader said to strengthen his party ahead of the 2023 elections, his party was spearheading a people's convergence to be held soon.

"That is why there has to be a people's convergence. All stakeholders and political players must participate. They must enter the elections after crafting a pre-election and post-election pact.

"Zimbabweans must agree on the kind of elections they are participating in and the action to be taken thereafter."

A defiant Chamisa insisted the 2018 elections were stolen because the citizens had allowed that to happen as in the past plebiscites.

"We have always won the elections because we have the support of the people. The victory of the people has to be secured and this requires all people to unite. Convergence is all about citizens taking charge especially the involvement of first-time voters," he added.

He told NewZimbabwe.com he was now redirecting his focus towards "securing people's victory" ahead of the 2023 elections.

"We always win elections in Zimbabwe. We have always won elections but without winning power. They (Zanu-PF) lose elections but refuse to lose power. That we must resist and we will fix it. No matter what they say or do, we will win any election in this country. Our key task is to win elections and win power," he said.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Father Zimbabwe's son to take over ZAPU presidential post?

14 mins ago | 10 Views

The most popular sport in the world

22 mins ago | 16 Views

Chamisa talking tough vows sradical shift'

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Chamisa says they've changed tact

1 hr ago | 179 Views

D-Day for Biti, 5 others

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Joshua Nkomo' son ventures into full-time politics

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Nkayi MP under fire for bootlicking Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 219 Views

'Midlands prisons overcrowded'

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mwonzora axes Chamisa-aligned council staff

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Chiwenga wife's freedom bid flops

1 hr ago | 111 Views

CBZ threatens job cuts

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Caps United boss Jere trial continues

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Teachers bitter over govt's mishandling of COVID-19 cases

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mliswa, Manangazira passports released

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Prophet rapes 13 year old congregant

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Villagers renew push for tollgate relocation

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Esigodini teacher launches 4th book

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Caps United seek new loan deal for Nyoni

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Child senator scores 23 points at A-Level

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Reject constitutional changes, says Mutambara

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Youths fret over by-elections delay

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Mine workers demand US$600 living wage

1 hr ago | 43 Views

R41 quadrillion 'stolen' in South Africa, police investigating the case

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Strict conditions to rejoin Zanu-PF's gravy train

1 hr ago | 50 Views

'Dubious' contractors prejudice Zinara of US$71,5 million

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab begins

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Government enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Church whirlwind injures congregants

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour in beer brawl

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam construction resumes

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Political crowd funding: A new fleece

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Funeral parade for copter crash victims

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mamombe trial date set

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

US told that 'Democracy is not Coca-Cola' by China

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Teenager rapes, kills woman (53)

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

1 person succumbs to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Beitbridge road contractors on track to complete revamp

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mwonzora says Zimbabweans are fed up with political fights, want jobs, food

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Man stabs neighbour in beer brawl

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

Govt enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

3 hrs ago | 725 Views

Killer potholes in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

'What good is strong party in fraying economy' - for once, Heads, povo win Tails, Zanu PF lose

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Govt must support sports activities during this time of Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

NetOne commemorates Girls in ICT

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Debates on Zapu presidential candidacy: worth commenting

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mnangagwa woos G40, Gamatox

13 hrs ago | 2080 Views

'I've defeated my opponents in polls before,' says Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 1352 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader arrested

13 hrs ago | 777 Views

Susan Mutami slaps Kazembe with US$50 000 claim

13 hrs ago | 1343 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days