Child senator scores 23 points at A-Level

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
WARREN Park, Harare, Child senator Mike Zinyoni, has scored 23 'A' Level points in the 2020 Zimbabwe School Examination Council examinations held last November.

Zinyoni, who was at Marlborough High School, studied Pure Mathematics, where he got an A, Statistics (B), Software Engineering and Computer Science (A) and Business Studies (B) which are classified as technical sciences.

He told NewsDay that initially, it was hard for him to choose which subject to study between Physics or Statistics since their timetables clashed, but he ended up choosing Statistics since he felt it was more applicable in the real world.

Zinyoni is now looking for sponsorship to further his studies.

Source - newsday

