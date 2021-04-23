Caps United seek new loan deal for Nyoni

News / Local

by Staff reporter

HARARE football giants Caps United are pushing to secure the loan deal of Chapungu's Ian Nyoni before the Premier Soccer League (PSL) player registration deadline on Friday.The transfer window shuts on May 15, but PSL have encouraged clubs to have registered their players by Friday.Several clubs are jostling to finalise the signing of new players as teams prepare for the new season. Caps have stepped up their engagement process to ensure they get their man."We are still negotiating with Chapungu for a new deal. There is an agreement in principle and only one or two issues are left before the deal is completed. Everything is well on course," an insider told NewsDay.The Green Machine signed Nyoni on a year-long loan deal where the player was expected to feature in the 2020 season, but football was suspended following promulgation of a national lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.This resulted in Nyoni's loan deal expiring on December 31 last year without him kicking the ball for the club. The expiry of the deal has galvanised the Green Machine hierarchy to seek a new deal as the domestic game prepares for resumption after a year's hiatus. It is understood Chapungu, who will be playing in the second-tier league after they were relegated, are willing to lend Nyoni to Caps United.Premier football action is expected to kick off mid next month in a phased approach, starting with a pre-season tournament.The tournament will see teams being placed in four groups, with the first group consisting of Dynamos, Caps, Harare City, Herentals, Yadah and ZPC Kariba, which will be based in Harare.The second group will feature Bulawayo Chiefs, Bulawayo City, Chicken Inn and Highlanders.The third group will have Manica Diamonds and Tenax, Black Rhinos and Cranborne Bullets, with the fourth group made up of FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle United and WhaWha.