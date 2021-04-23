Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Esigodini teacher launches 4th book

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
AN Esigodini teacher and senior pastor at Great Divine Missions Church, Qiniso Mpofu, has penned his fourth book titled But We Piped to You which was launched on Friday in Bulawayo.

In a world riddled with depression, the book is a refreshing read that tackles issues of disappointment from a very unique dimension.

In the book, biblical illustrations are wittily interweaved with daily life issues to help the individual reflect on his/her own life experiences.

The author departs from the traditional methods of counselling a person out of a crisis and infuses deep humour and realism to lighten the burden off the shoulders of the readers.

Speaking to NewsDay Life &Style, the Mvuthu Secondary School teacher said Christian literature had fewer platforms than other genres.

"Humans have been bedevilled by relationship problems from the beginning of time, these being how to deal with power, fulfil one's dreams, handle promotion, disappointment, how to solve conflict, treat neighbours, family and spouses," said.

"Navigating these issues may seemingly look easy, but can prove to be complex and delicate if one lacks the appropriate knowledge of self, conflict management and conflict resolution skills."

Mpofu, who started writing in 2016, said although he had a good readership in Esigodini, he wanted to use Bulawayo as a springboard to push the book across the country.

Some of Mpofu's books include Family is Forever Volume 1 and 2, which tackles family dynamics and Citizens of Eden, which confronts gender issues within the family set up.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Father Zimbabwe's son to take over ZAPU presidential post?

14 mins ago | 10 Views

The most popular sport in the world

22 mins ago | 16 Views

Chamisa talking tough vows sradical shift'

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Chamisa says they've changed tact

1 hr ago | 178 Views

D-Day for Biti, 5 others

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Joshua Nkomo' son ventures into full-time politics

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Nkayi MP under fire for bootlicking Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 219 Views

'Midlands prisons overcrowded'

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mwonzora axes Chamisa-aligned council staff

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Chiwenga wife's freedom bid flops

1 hr ago | 111 Views

CBZ threatens job cuts

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Caps United boss Jere trial continues

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Teachers bitter over govt's mishandling of COVID-19 cases

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mliswa, Manangazira passports released

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Prophet rapes 13 year old congregant

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Villagers renew push for tollgate relocation

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Caps United seek new loan deal for Nyoni

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Child senator scores 23 points at A-Level

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Reject constitutional changes, says Mutambara

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Youths fret over by-elections delay

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Mine workers demand US$600 living wage

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Chamisa says he is now wiser than before

1 hr ago | 172 Views

R41 quadrillion 'stolen' in South Africa, police investigating the case

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Strict conditions to rejoin Zanu-PF's gravy train

1 hr ago | 50 Views

'Dubious' contractors prejudice Zinara of US$71,5 million

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab begins

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Government enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Church whirlwind injures congregants

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour in beer brawl

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam construction resumes

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Political crowd funding: A new fleece

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Funeral parade for copter crash victims

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mamombe trial date set

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

US told that 'Democracy is not Coca-Cola' by China

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Teenager rapes, kills woman (53)

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

1 person succumbs to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Beitbridge road contractors on track to complete revamp

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mwonzora says Zimbabweans are fed up with political fights, want jobs, food

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Man stabs neighbour in beer brawl

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Govt enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

3 hrs ago | 725 Views

Killer potholes in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

'What good is strong party in fraying economy' - for once, Heads, povo win Tails, Zanu PF lose

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Govt must support sports activities during this time of Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

NetOne commemorates Girls in ICT

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Debates on Zapu presidential candidacy: worth commenting

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mnangagwa woos G40, Gamatox

13 hrs ago | 2079 Views

'I've defeated my opponents in polls before,' says Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 1352 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader arrested

13 hrs ago | 777 Views

Susan Mutami slaps Kazembe with US$50 000 claim

13 hrs ago | 1341 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days