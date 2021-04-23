Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Prophet rapes 13 year old congregant

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A SELF-STYLED Chiweshe apostolic sect prophet lured a 13-yearold congregant into a bush and raped her while purporting to have been sent by the Holy Spirit.

Shemmy Kawanzaruwa was slapped with a 15-year-jail sentence last week when he appeared before Bindura regional magistrate Lungani Ncube on a rape charge.

Prosecutor Ngoni Kaseke told the court that on October 9 last year, Kawanzaruwa followed the complainant, who was on her way home from church, and lured her to a nearby bush.

He told her that he had been sent by the Holy Spirit to do what he was about to do as he tripped her to the ground and raped her.

After committing the crime, the prophet then threatened the victim with unspecified action.

The matter only came to light after the complainant's sister stumbled on love text messages sent by Kawanzaruwa to the minor.

The sister then quizzed the minor about the relationship and she divulged everything, leading to his arrest.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Father Zimbabwe's son to take over ZAPU presidential post?

27 mins ago | 30 Views

The most popular sport in the world

35 mins ago | 22 Views

Chamisa talking tough vows sradical shift'

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Chamisa says they've changed tact

1 hr ago | 245 Views

D-Day for Biti, 5 others

1 hr ago | 302 Views

Joshua Nkomo' son ventures into full-time politics

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Nkayi MP under fire for bootlicking Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 285 Views

'Midlands prisons overcrowded'

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Mwonzora axes Chamisa-aligned council staff

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Chiwenga wife's freedom bid flops

1 hr ago | 140 Views

CBZ threatens job cuts

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Caps United boss Jere trial continues

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Teachers bitter over govt's mishandling of COVID-19 cases

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Mliswa, Manangazira passports released

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Villagers renew push for tollgate relocation

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Esigodini teacher launches 4th book

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Caps United seek new loan deal for Nyoni

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Child senator scores 23 points at A-Level

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Reject constitutional changes, says Mutambara

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Youths fret over by-elections delay

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mine workers demand US$600 living wage

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chamisa says he is now wiser than before

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

R41 quadrillion 'stolen' in South Africa, police investigating the case

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Strict conditions to rejoin Zanu-PF's gravy train

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

'Dubious' contractors prejudice Zinara of US$71,5 million

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab begins

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Government enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Church whirlwind injures congregants

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour in beer brawl

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam construction resumes

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Political crowd funding: A new fleece

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Funeral parade for copter crash victims

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mamombe trial date set

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

US told that 'Democracy is not Coca-Cola' by China

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Teenager rapes, kills woman (53)

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

1 person succumbs to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Beitbridge road contractors on track to complete revamp

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mwonzora says Zimbabweans are fed up with political fights, want jobs, food

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Man stabs neighbour in beer brawl

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Govt enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

3 hrs ago | 756 Views

Killer potholes in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 616 Views

'What good is strong party in fraying economy' - for once, Heads, povo win Tails, Zanu PF lose

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Govt must support sports activities during this time of Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

NetOne commemorates Girls in ICT

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Debates on Zapu presidential candidacy: worth commenting

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa woos G40, Gamatox

13 hrs ago | 2098 Views

'I've defeated my opponents in polls before,' says Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 1362 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader arrested

13 hrs ago | 782 Views

Susan Mutami slaps Kazembe with US$50 000 claim

13 hrs ago | 1347 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days