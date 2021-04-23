Prophet rapes 13 year old congregant

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A SELF-STYLED Chiweshe apostolic sect prophet lured a 13-yearold congregant into a bush and raped her while purporting to have been sent by the Holy Spirit.Shemmy Kawanzaruwa was slapped with a 15-year-jail sentence last week when he appeared before Bindura regional magistrate Lungani Ncube on a rape charge.Prosecutor Ngoni Kaseke told the court that on October 9 last year, Kawanzaruwa followed the complainant, who was on her way home from church, and lured her to a nearby bush.He told her that he had been sent by the Holy Spirit to do what he was about to do as he tripped her to the ground and raped her.After committing the crime, the prophet then threatened the victim with unspecified action.The matter only came to light after the complainant's sister stumbled on love text messages sent by Kawanzaruwa to the minor.The sister then quizzed the minor about the relationship and she divulged everything, leading to his arrest.