Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Caps United boss Jere trial continues

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE trial of Caps United boss Farai Jere and his company Helcraw Electrical on fraud charges involving a US$3,5 million smart meters supply deal continued yesterday with the cross-examination of former Zesa general manager Raphael Katsande.

Jere is being charged together with two Zesa engineers Leonard Chisina and Freeman Kuziva Chikonzo.

Jere, who was represented by Lewis Uriri, denied the charges.

Raphael Katsande, who was a State witness in the matter, told the court that Zesa executive chairperson Sydney Gata was the one who made a report that resulted in Jere and his co-accused being arrested.

Katsande said he tried to invoke a clause in the contract entered into by Jere and his company Helcraw Electrical with Zesa, so that they could address the shortcomings that had been mentioned in Gata's report.

Under cross-examination by Uriri, Katsande admitted that the company that provided Zesa with smart meters had two factories, one in India and the other in England.

The State had initially claimed that there was only one factory in India, but Katsande told the court that it was Zesa that approved his England trip to procure the smart meters.

Jere and his co-accused also claimed that a fitness assessment test (FAT) was conducted in accordance with what was agreed in the contract with Zesa.

"There were no specific terms of reference and the FAT was undertaken on the basis of best practice and the relevant international standards. The FAT was for the purpose of ensuring that what was manufactured was the same as the sample that was provided at adjudication, subject to any agreed changes. The factory test results were machine-generated and could thus not be fake," Uriri submitted.

The trial continues today.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Father Zimbabwe's son to take over ZAPU presidential post?

26 mins ago | 28 Views

The most popular sport in the world

34 mins ago | 22 Views

Chamisa talking tough vows sradical shift'

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Chamisa says they've changed tact

1 hr ago | 238 Views

D-Day for Biti, 5 others

1 hr ago | 299 Views

Joshua Nkomo' son ventures into full-time politics

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Nkayi MP under fire for bootlicking Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 284 Views

'Midlands prisons overcrowded'

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Mwonzora axes Chamisa-aligned council staff

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Chiwenga wife's freedom bid flops

1 hr ago | 136 Views

CBZ threatens job cuts

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Teachers bitter over govt's mishandling of COVID-19 cases

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Mliswa, Manangazira passports released

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Prophet rapes 13 year old congregant

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Villagers renew push for tollgate relocation

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Esigodini teacher launches 4th book

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Caps United seek new loan deal for Nyoni

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Child senator scores 23 points at A-Level

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Reject constitutional changes, says Mutambara

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Youths fret over by-elections delay

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mine workers demand US$600 living wage

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chamisa says he is now wiser than before

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

R41 quadrillion 'stolen' in South Africa, police investigating the case

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Strict conditions to rejoin Zanu-PF's gravy train

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

'Dubious' contractors prejudice Zinara of US$71,5 million

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab begins

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Government enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Church whirlwind injures congregants

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour in beer brawl

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam construction resumes

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Political crowd funding: A new fleece

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Funeral parade for copter crash victims

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mamombe trial date set

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

US told that 'Democracy is not Coca-Cola' by China

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Teenager rapes, kills woman (53)

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

1 person succumbs to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Beitbridge road contractors on track to complete revamp

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mwonzora says Zimbabweans are fed up with political fights, want jobs, food

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Man stabs neighbour in beer brawl

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Govt enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

3 hrs ago | 755 Views

Killer potholes in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 616 Views

'What good is strong party in fraying economy' - for once, Heads, povo win Tails, Zanu PF lose

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Govt must support sports activities during this time of Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

NetOne commemorates Girls in ICT

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Debates on Zapu presidential candidacy: worth commenting

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa woos G40, Gamatox

13 hrs ago | 2098 Views

'I've defeated my opponents in polls before,' says Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 1362 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader arrested

13 hrs ago | 782 Views

Susan Mutami slaps Kazembe with US$50 000 claim

13 hrs ago | 1347 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days