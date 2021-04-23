Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CBZ threatens job cuts

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FINANCIAL services giant CBZ Holdings Limited has resolved to slash its workforce in response to rapid sector changes that have been precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic and fresh inroads made by digitalisation since the global scourge rattled the markets last year.

COVID-19 only amplified a crisis that had haunted unions since banks scaled up a well-meant financial inclusion strategy about five years ago, which meant they switched to digital platforms to serve clients, eliminating a decades-old physical contact tradition.

Yet as governments rolled out hard lockdowns to fight the pandemic, which forced banks to make staff work from home, it provided them with a chance to rationalise costs by pursuing digitalisation in the post-lockdown era.

In his letter to staff on Friday, CBZ chief executive officer Blessing Mudavanhu did not disclose the extent to which COVID-19 and digitalisation had reshaped the bank's operations.

But he invited them to take up a voluntary retrenchment package. Should there be a lukewarm response to the offer, Zimbabwe's biggest banking group will then roll out compulsory job cuts from June, in one of the most shocking banking sector developments since COVID-19 hit Zimbabwe. He said CBZ had discovered that as the pandemic forced its way through, new skills had become crucial to move the banking group forward.

But those who were unwilling to embrace new business models being implemented were free to leave, he said.

The Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union told NewsDay Business yesterday that CBZ's move could only be a tip of the iceberg as a number of banks were already implementing the same strategy.

"It has been essential to us as an organisation to ensure the preservation of jobs and earnings and we have committed to that for the duration of this crisis and furthermore, provided a range of additional measures to ensure that we support all of our staff and your families," Mudavanhu told staff.

"The manner in which we reach, serve and provide solutions to our customers and clients has changed significantly. Most of our work has transitioned to digital platforms and automation has become key. This is an area which will continue to change and with this comes the need for new business models and different skill-sets."

"As we venture into a new and changing business model and new ways of work, we will inevitably need to review our current structure and operations. We acknowledge that there are some colleagues among us who may not be willing or able to undertake this journey of change and will want to take the opportunity to pursue other interests. We are, therefore, pleased to announce the offer of a voluntary severance package for any employee who willingly, freely and voluntarily wishes to consider pursuing opportunities outside the organisation. Following the voluntary severance exercise, should it be found that we do, indeed, need to consider retrenchment, our retrenchment exercise will commence in June 2021," he said.

Telecommunications giant TelOne has announced plans to axe about 200 workers.

"The TelOne digital transformation journey which has special focus on client experience enhancement and provision of new products and services entails the digitalisation of the company's operations and systems through network upgrade and modernisation," TelOne said.

"For this drive to succeed, relevant skills and qualifications emerged as one of the main priorities. Consequently, the company has taken a position to embark on a realignment programme to terminate the contracts of 184 individuals whose skills-set has been rendered redundant."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Father Zimbabwe's son to take over ZAPU presidential post?

27 mins ago | 30 Views

The most popular sport in the world

35 mins ago | 22 Views

Chamisa talking tough vows sradical shift'

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Chamisa says they've changed tact

1 hr ago | 245 Views

D-Day for Biti, 5 others

1 hr ago | 302 Views

Joshua Nkomo' son ventures into full-time politics

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Nkayi MP under fire for bootlicking Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 285 Views

'Midlands prisons overcrowded'

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Mwonzora axes Chamisa-aligned council staff

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Chiwenga wife's freedom bid flops

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Caps United boss Jere trial continues

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Teachers bitter over govt's mishandling of COVID-19 cases

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Mliswa, Manangazira passports released

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Prophet rapes 13 year old congregant

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Villagers renew push for tollgate relocation

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Esigodini teacher launches 4th book

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Caps United seek new loan deal for Nyoni

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Child senator scores 23 points at A-Level

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Reject constitutional changes, says Mutambara

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Youths fret over by-elections delay

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mine workers demand US$600 living wage

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chamisa says he is now wiser than before

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

R41 quadrillion 'stolen' in South Africa, police investigating the case

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Strict conditions to rejoin Zanu-PF's gravy train

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

'Dubious' contractors prejudice Zinara of US$71,5 million

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab begins

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Government enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Church whirlwind injures congregants

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour in beer brawl

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam construction resumes

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Political crowd funding: A new fleece

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Funeral parade for copter crash victims

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mamombe trial date set

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

US told that 'Democracy is not Coca-Cola' by China

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Teenager rapes, kills woman (53)

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

1 person succumbs to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Beitbridge road contractors on track to complete revamp

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mwonzora says Zimbabweans are fed up with political fights, want jobs, food

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Man stabs neighbour in beer brawl

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Govt enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

3 hrs ago | 756 Views

Killer potholes in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 616 Views

'What good is strong party in fraying economy' - for once, Heads, povo win Tails, Zanu PF lose

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Govt must support sports activities during this time of Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

NetOne commemorates Girls in ICT

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Debates on Zapu presidential candidacy: worth commenting

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa woos G40, Gamatox

13 hrs ago | 2098 Views

'I've defeated my opponents in polls before,' says Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 1362 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader arrested

13 hrs ago | 782 Views

Susan Mutami slaps Kazembe with US$50 000 claim

13 hrs ago | 1347 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days