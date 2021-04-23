Chiwenga wife's freedom bid flops

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A BID by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa, to be removed from remand, was shot down by a Harare magistrate yesterday.Mubaiwa is accused of attempting to kill her husband.Her lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, asked the court to remove her from remand, saying it had failed to try her within a reasonable time.But the State represented by Netsai Mushayabasa asked the court to postpone the matter for two months, saying the investigation included extraterritorial issues that needed time to be concluded.Mushayabasa told magistrate Stanford Mambanje that they were still waiting for an update on the investigations from the South African Police Services. But Mtetwa opposed the application, saying the State had been investigating the matter for 15 months and no progress had been made so far.But Mambanje dismissed Mubaiwa's application, saying it was always known that extraterritorial investigations needed time as the State would enlist the services of other parties from a different country. Mambanje postponed the matter to June 28 for routine remand.Mubaiwa is facing attempted murder, money-laundering and fraud charges.The State alleges that Mubaiwa attempted to kill Chiwenga when he was hospitalised in South Africa in 2019 before he was flown to China for further treatment.