Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Midlands prisons overcrowded'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRISONS in Midlands province have been experiencing overcrowding due to COVID19-induced trial backlogs.

This was disclosed by the police officer commanding Midlands province, Senior Assistant Commissioner Nelson Chikwature at a workshop in Gweru last week.

The workshop was organised by the Zimbabwe Association of Organisations Working with Prisons and Prisoners.

Chikwature said overcrowding was being caused by inmates on remand.

"We have a backlog in courts as result of COVID-19 and as a result we are experiencing congestion in our prisons," Chikwature said.

"The overcrowding is mainly from inmates who are on remand and despite the courts resuming operations, this backlog is yet to be cleared." He, however, ruled out COVID-19 fears due to overcrowding.

"Generally our inmates are in good health and safe from COVID-19 infection although the congestion is worrisome," he said.

In January, government suspended all regular court operations following a spike in COVID-19 cases. Although the courts have resumed business, they have been struggling to clear the backlogs.

Last week, government launched the process of releasing 3 000 prisoners under a presidential amnesty to ease congestion in the country's prisons.

The prison facilities have a carrying capacity of 17 000 prisoners, but are holding in excess of 22 000 inmates.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Father Zimbabwe's son to take over ZAPU presidential post?

27 mins ago | 31 Views

The most popular sport in the world

35 mins ago | 22 Views

Chamisa talking tough vows sradical shift'

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Chamisa says they've changed tact

1 hr ago | 245 Views

D-Day for Biti, 5 others

1 hr ago | 305 Views

Joshua Nkomo' son ventures into full-time politics

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Nkayi MP under fire for bootlicking Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 286 Views

Mwonzora axes Chamisa-aligned council staff

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Chiwenga wife's freedom bid flops

1 hr ago | 140 Views

CBZ threatens job cuts

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Caps United boss Jere trial continues

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Teachers bitter over govt's mishandling of COVID-19 cases

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mliswa, Manangazira passports released

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Prophet rapes 13 year old congregant

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Villagers renew push for tollgate relocation

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Esigodini teacher launches 4th book

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Caps United seek new loan deal for Nyoni

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Child senator scores 23 points at A-Level

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Reject constitutional changes, says Mutambara

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Youths fret over by-elections delay

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mine workers demand US$600 living wage

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chamisa says he is now wiser than before

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

R41 quadrillion 'stolen' in South Africa, police investigating the case

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Strict conditions to rejoin Zanu-PF's gravy train

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

'Dubious' contractors prejudice Zinara of US$71,5 million

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab begins

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Government enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Church whirlwind injures congregants

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour in beer brawl

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam construction resumes

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Political crowd funding: A new fleece

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Funeral parade for copter crash victims

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mamombe trial date set

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

US told that 'Democracy is not Coca-Cola' by China

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Teenager rapes, kills woman (53)

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

1 person succumbs to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Beitbridge road contractors on track to complete revamp

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mwonzora says Zimbabweans are fed up with political fights, want jobs, food

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Man stabs neighbour in beer brawl

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Govt enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

3 hrs ago | 756 Views

Killer potholes in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 617 Views

'What good is strong party in fraying economy' - for once, Heads, povo win Tails, Zanu PF lose

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Govt must support sports activities during this time of Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

NetOne commemorates Girls in ICT

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Debates on Zapu presidential candidacy: worth commenting

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa woos G40, Gamatox

13 hrs ago | 2098 Views

'I've defeated my opponents in polls before,' says Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 1362 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader arrested

13 hrs ago | 782 Views

Susan Mutami slaps Kazembe with US$50 000 claim

13 hrs ago | 1347 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days