Joshua Nkomo' son ventures into full-time politics

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE late former Vice-President Joshua Nkomo's son Sibangilizwe Nkomo has resigned from the Joshua Nkomo Legacy Restoration Project Trust and the Joshua Nkomo Cultural Movement to pursue politics full-time.The development comes amid reports that Sibangilizwe was interested in contesting the Zapu party presidency.Nkomo's name recently featured among candidates forwarded by branches to the party's national executive to contest the presidency during the Zapu elective congress slated for August.Yesterday, the two organisations pushing for the maintenance of Nkomo's legacy, announced Sibangilizwe's resignation."The two institutions welcomed Nkomo's resignation and withdrawal from the activities of the trusts with immediate effect," the organisations' joint statement read."It is our solemn belief as institutions, that every person has his or her constitutional right and freedom to associate or belong to any organisation of his choice. It is this right that Nkomo has rightfully decided to pursue and exercise."The organisations advised all stakeholders, partners, groups and Zimbabweans based locally and abroad that Nkomo, who had been chairperson and founding trustee of the two institutions, had resigned with immediate effect to pursue an interest in active politics.The Joshua Nkomo Legacy Restoration Project seeks to unite people through cultivating a culture of love, unity, peace and tolerance which was part of the late VP Nkomo's vision.It also enjoys good relations with government."Following this development, the Joshua Nkomo Legacy Restoration Project Trust will continue with its work as usual under the capable leadership of its chairperson, Mehluli Moyo and the two organisations shall, from time-to time, consult him on matters that require the Nkomo family's attention given that he was a representative of the family of our icon whose legacy the two trusts seek to help preserve for future generations," the statement read.Sibangilizwe yesterday confirmed his resignation."It's true that I have resigned to pursue politics," he said without further revealing the political outfit that he will join.Recently, Nkomo told Southern Eye that if the people deployed him for the Zapu presidency, he would accept the offer.