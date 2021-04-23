Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

D-Day for Biti, 5 others

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE High Court is today expected to decide whether or not Benjamin Rukanda's recall of Harare East MP Tendai Biti and five others should stand after his membership of the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) was questioned.

This came after Rukanda successfully filed for the MPs' recall after he presented himself as a bona fide PDP secretary-general at the time of its split.

But High Court judge Justice Amy Tsanga set aside Rukanda's recall of the MPs saying he was not the bonafide secretary-general of the PDP.

Instead, the court heard that Settlement Chikwinya was party secretary-general before its split ahead of the 2018 polls.

Rukanda has, however, appealed against the ruling and the matter is set to be heard today.

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda told NewsDay yesterday that it was not the responsibility of Parliament to recall MPs, adding that the matter was before the courts hence his hands remained tied to further comment on the issue.

"MPs are not recalled by Parliament, they are recalled by their parties. Go back to the courts again and be updated on what has transpired after that," Mudenda said.

Biti's lawyer Tonderai Bhatasara said they were in the process of filing opposing papers ahead of today's hearing.

"They filed an urgent chamber application for stay of execution so it is being heard (today). We are opposing it obviously," Bhatasara said.

"They want to have a rescission of the order that we got. If the stay is granted, it means we will wait (from going back to Parliament) until the application of the rescission is decided," Bhatasara said.

The six were recalled after High Court judge Justice Sylvia Chirawu-Mugomba ruled that the PDP faction led by Lucia Matibenga had the capacity at law to recall PDP MPs and councillors sponsored by the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

However, the Biti camp argues that Matibenga and her team ceased to be members of the PDP after joining the Rainbow Alliance led by Joice Mujuru ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.

The six MPs joined a long list of MPs recalled from Parliament for aligning with the MDC Alliance.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Father Zimbabwe's son to take over ZAPU presidential post?

27 mins ago | 31 Views

The most popular sport in the world

35 mins ago | 22 Views

Chamisa talking tough vows sradical shift'

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Chamisa says they've changed tact

1 hr ago | 245 Views

Joshua Nkomo' son ventures into full-time politics

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Nkayi MP under fire for bootlicking Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 285 Views

'Midlands prisons overcrowded'

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Mwonzora axes Chamisa-aligned council staff

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Chiwenga wife's freedom bid flops

1 hr ago | 140 Views

CBZ threatens job cuts

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Caps United boss Jere trial continues

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Teachers bitter over govt's mishandling of COVID-19 cases

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mliswa, Manangazira passports released

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Prophet rapes 13 year old congregant

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Villagers renew push for tollgate relocation

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Esigodini teacher launches 4th book

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Caps United seek new loan deal for Nyoni

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Child senator scores 23 points at A-Level

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Reject constitutional changes, says Mutambara

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Youths fret over by-elections delay

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mine workers demand US$600 living wage

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chamisa says he is now wiser than before

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

R41 quadrillion 'stolen' in South Africa, police investigating the case

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Strict conditions to rejoin Zanu-PF's gravy train

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

'Dubious' contractors prejudice Zinara of US$71,5 million

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab begins

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Government enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Church whirlwind injures congregants

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour in beer brawl

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam construction resumes

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Political crowd funding: A new fleece

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Funeral parade for copter crash victims

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mamombe trial date set

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

US told that 'Democracy is not Coca-Cola' by China

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Teenager rapes, kills woman (53)

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

1 person succumbs to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Beitbridge road contractors on track to complete revamp

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mwonzora says Zimbabweans are fed up with political fights, want jobs, food

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Man stabs neighbour in beer brawl

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Govt enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

3 hrs ago | 756 Views

Killer potholes in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 617 Views

'What good is strong party in fraying economy' - for once, Heads, povo win Tails, Zanu PF lose

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Govt must support sports activities during this time of Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

NetOne commemorates Girls in ICT

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Debates on Zapu presidential candidacy: worth commenting

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa woos G40, Gamatox

13 hrs ago | 2098 Views

'I've defeated my opponents in polls before,' says Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 1362 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader arrested

13 hrs ago | 782 Views

Susan Mutami slaps Kazembe with US$50 000 claim

13 hrs ago | 1347 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days