Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Ministry compiles absentee teachers' list

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago | Views
The list of teachers who skipped lessons last month has been sent by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to the Public Service Commission while the list of teachers missing from their classrooms this month is being collected as Government moves to enforce the policy of no-work no-pay.

Last week, Government urged teachers and other civil servants to carry out their duties normally while negotiations with their representatives for a salary adjustment continue. But it was also made clear that the Government was implementing the standard global procedure of not paying those who were not at work without lawful excuse.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa confirmed yesterday after the Cabinet meeting that the Public Service Commission would now be implementing this policy.

"Government reiterates that it will strictly apply the no-work no-pay labour principle to all cases of teacher absenteeism, and the responsible ministry has compiled and submitted a list of teachers that did not conduct lessons in March to the Public Service Commission. The April list is being compiled," said Minister Mutsvangwa.  

Although negotiations are ongoing, Government unilaterally raised civil service salaries 25 percent this month with a further 50 percent to be effected in June as it follows its other policy of boosting salaries as its revenues rise.

In its meetings with employees, Government has outlined the fiscal constraints, many emanating from a prolonged economic shutdown owing to the lockdown measures instituted to manage the Covid-19 pandemic, during which revenue generation was reduced.

The Government has the twin policies of ensuring long-term growth by ensuring recurrent expenditure, which includes salaries, are paid out of taxes, without borrowing or printing money, but will keep the slice of revenue devoted to pay roughly constant, meaning pay rises as tax revenues rise.

Despite the competing needs, and this includes the additions to the health budget to fight Covid-19 and buy vaccines, Government has remained committed to fulfilling the payment of salaries and benefits to all civil servants, including those that were sent home during the long periods of high level national lockdown.

As part of the Covid-19 prevention measures, Minister Mutsvangwa said law enforcement agents are intensifying efforts to curb the re-emergence of illegal transport operators countrywide as more groups take the major risks of flouting lockdown regulations. She said 17 727 arrests were made countrywide during the week under review for flouting lockdown regulations, bringing the total arrested so far to 607 386 since the start of the pandemic in Zimbabwe.

Most kombi operators have returned their buses to the roads and are operating as before although under present regulations only those who are registered with Zupco are supposed to have their mini-buses on the road.

Critically, the transport operators are not observing the Covid-19 prevention protocols such as sanitising passengers and disinfecting their vehicles regularly. There is also information that some transport operators that previously owned kombis, have sold them and reinvested in fuel-saving vehicles such as the Honda Fit and Toyota Wish cars, which now crowd urban routes and highways.

Some of those risking travel in such cars are not only exposing themselves to health hazards, but have been robbed or raped.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Security - Why it Matters for Due Diligence - use a data room

19 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwean man in UK court for holding up store carrying knife, hammer

10 hrs ago | 890 Views

Student teacher allowances raised to US$90 per month

10 hrs ago | 929 Views

Man in court for threatening his ex-wife

10 hrs ago | 638 Views

3 children die in road accidents

10 hrs ago | 526 Views

Separated by a river, but worlds apart

16 hrs ago | 1814 Views

VMCZ mourns Innocent Kurwa

17 hrs ago | 947 Views

Prince Dube powers Azam to big win over Yanga

17 hrs ago | 900 Views

Councillor, wife murdered by mentally challenged grandson

18 hrs ago | 1862 Views

Zimbabwe reports three more Covid-19 deaths

18 hrs ago | 863 Views

Mutumwa Mawere hits hard times in South Africa?

18 hrs ago | 5515 Views

Dead bodies found in parked vehicle

18 hrs ago | 5772 Views

'Trophy Hunting escalates Human Wildlife Conflict' - CNRG

19 hrs ago | 328 Views

Let us stop child sacrifice

19 hrs ago | 410 Views

Stanbic resuscitates Sally Mugabe Hospital maternity theatre

20 hrs ago | 500 Views

Father Zimbabwe's son to take over ZAPU presidential post?

21 hrs ago | 1816 Views

The most popular sport in the world

21 hrs ago | 406 Views

Chamisa talking tough vows sradical shift'

22 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Chamisa says they've changed tact

22 hrs ago | 2442 Views

D-Day for Biti, 5 others

22 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Joshua Nkomo' son ventures into full-time politics

22 hrs ago | 831 Views

Nkayi MP under fire for bootlicking Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1858 Views

'Midlands prisons overcrowded'

22 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mwonzora axes Chamisa-aligned council staff

22 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Chiwenga wife's freedom bid flops

22 hrs ago | 1009 Views

CBZ threatens job cuts

22 hrs ago | 913 Views

Caps United boss Jere trial continues

22 hrs ago | 154 Views

Teachers bitter over govt's mishandling of COVID-19 cases

22 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mliswa, Manangazira passports released

22 hrs ago | 338 Views

Prophet rapes 13 year old congregant

22 hrs ago | 424 Views

Villagers renew push for tollgate relocation

22 hrs ago | 782 Views

Esigodini teacher launches 4th book

22 hrs ago | 266 Views

Caps United seek new loan deal for Nyoni

22 hrs ago | 218 Views

Child senator scores 23 points at A-Level

22 hrs ago | 612 Views

Reject constitutional changes, says Mutambara

22 hrs ago | 603 Views

Youths fret over by-elections delay

22 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mine workers demand US$600 living wage

22 hrs ago | 251 Views

Chamisa says he is now wiser than before

22 hrs ago | 820 Views

R41 quadrillion 'stolen' in South Africa, police investigating the case

22 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Strict conditions to rejoin Zanu-PF's gravy train

22 hrs ago | 328 Views

'Dubious' contractors prejudice Zinara of US$71,5 million

22 hrs ago | 245 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab begins

22 hrs ago | 361 Views

Government enforces 'no work, no pay' policy

22 hrs ago | 266 Views

Church whirlwind injures congregants

22 hrs ago | 322 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour in beer brawl

22 hrs ago | 92 Views

Gwayi-Shangani dam construction resumes

22 hrs ago | 373 Views

Political crowd funding: A new fleece

22 hrs ago | 82 Views

Funeral parade for copter crash victims

22 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mamombe trial date set

22 hrs ago | 202 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days