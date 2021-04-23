Police to clamp on beer, braai parties

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Those defying Covid-19 national lockdown regulations by going on beer binges and attending braai parties at bars, restaurants and beerhalls are likely to run into legal hot water, the police have warned.In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said perpetrators will be named and shamed if the breaches continue."The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that the holding of braai parties and beer drinking sprees at bars, beerhalls and restaurants is banned under the Government's Covid-19 regulations. All operators who continue to defy Covid-19 health and safety measures will face severe penalties as outlined by the Government and should not cry foul on arrest by the police. The police will also name and shame the errant operators. Members of the public found drinking beer at bars, beerhalls and restaurants will also be arrested by the police and made to face the due processes of the law," said Asst Comm Nyathi.Police have also warned the public, who include college and university students, who hold parties at homes in flagrant contravention of Covid-19 curfew orders, that the law will take its course.The curfew means that any social gathering, even one with less than the permitted 50 people, has to end before 10pm, and probably a lot sooner as people need to get home. Some of the parties are turning violent, with revellers attacking innocent citizens, police said."The police applaud citizens who are raising concerns with regards to the alleged activities by some community members and in the process posing as Covid-19 super spreaders," said Asst Comm Nyathi.Last week, police arrested Michael Muza, a university student in Bulawayo for breaching lockdown measures. Muza allegedly hosted a party for fellow university students in Selbourne Park, Bulawayo, which resulted in violence and attacks on innocent motorists who were passing-by as the attending students became drunk.A cornered motorist reportedly fired warning shots to evade attack from marauding students. Asst Comm Nyathi said the party organiser clearly contravened Covid-19 regulations, including the curfew order.