ZCTU red flags teachers' victimisation

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has expressed concern over alleged harassment of teachers by community members, especially in rural areas.ZCTU president Peter Mutasa yesterday told NewsDay that the reports were on the increase."It must be a serious offence to attack teachers, especially at schools. That is traumatising for children. All who do so must be dealt with promptly and severely," Mutasa said.His statement comes soon after the attack of a female teacher by a villager at Mangorohwe Primary School in Gokwe yesterday."Again for legitimately demanding decent wages and for lawfully going on industrial action, teachers are vilified by parents," Mutasa said.Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Union chairperson Obert Masaraure said: "Our schools are porous. People can freely walk into a school; attack a teacher on duty and leave. One solution is to address teachers' concerns so that learning resumes in schools."Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said: "An investigation is going on and we will advise on remedial action in due course."