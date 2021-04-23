MDC Alliance leaders challenge trial at anti-corruption courts

News / Local

by Staff reporter

SIX MDC Alliance leaders, including party vice-presidents Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi-Kore, who were arrested for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulations in Harare, have filed a notice to challenge the move to try them in courts reserved for corruption cases.They were arrested after they marched to their former party headquarters Morgan Tsvangirai House which had been taken over by the rival MDC-T faction during the COVID-19 lockdown period.Biti, Karenyi-Kore, deputy secretary for international relations Lovemore Chinoputsa, deputy secretary-general David Chimhini, secretary for mobilisation in the women's assembly Vongai Tome and secretary for international relations Gladys Hlatywayo, are on $1 000 bail each.Their lawyer, Alec Muchadehama said the charges they were facing were not corruption-related, hence saw no reason for their trial in anti-corruption courts. Muchadehama asked the court to postpone the matter to June 30 to allow him to file the application.