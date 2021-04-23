Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Govt digs in on truant teachers

by Staff reporter
24 secs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT vowed yesterday that it would not back down on its no-work, no-pay principle for teachers that are absconding duty, saying it was finalising recording names of all truant educators.

This was announced by Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare.

Teachers have not been reporting for duty since last year citing incapacitation.

They are demanding a salary of between US$520 and US$550 or its equivalent in local currency.

"Government reiterates that it will strictly apply the no-work no-pay labour principle to all cases of teacher absenteeism, and the responsible ministry (Primary and Secondary Education) has compiled and submitted a list of teachers who did not conduct lessons in March to the Public Service Commission.

"The April list is being compiled. Meanwhile, learner attendance across the country remained the same as recorded last week," Mutsvangwa said.

Last week, Public Service minister Paul Mavima told Senate that government might slightly increase teachers' salaries on top of the 70% staggered increment that it recently offered them.

On issues of food security, Mutsvangwa said the country is set to have a bumper harvest.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC Alliance leaders challenge trial at anti-corruption courts

1 min ago | 0 Views

CSOs demand release of 2019 Auditor-General report

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Family basket shoots to $28 300/month

2 mins ago | 2 Views

No free ride for MDC defectors, says Zanu-PF

3 mins ago | 5 Views

ZCTU red flags teachers' victimisation

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Student unconscious after cellphone explodes

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Strategy to revive Bulawayo in the works

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Court to rule on Biti recall from Parliament

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Police to clamp on beer, braai parties

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Prosecution recommended for Zinara looters

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Ministry compiles absentee teachers' list

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Security - Why it Matters for Due Diligence - use a data room

25 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwean man in UK court for holding up store carrying knife, hammer

10 hrs ago | 900 Views

Student teacher allowances raised to US$90 per month

10 hrs ago | 944 Views

Man in court for threatening his ex-wife

10 hrs ago | 648 Views

3 children die in road accidents

10 hrs ago | 533 Views

Separated by a river, but worlds apart

16 hrs ago | 1823 Views

VMCZ mourns Innocent Kurwa

17 hrs ago | 952 Views

Prince Dube powers Azam to big win over Yanga

18 hrs ago | 900 Views

Councillor, wife murdered by mentally challenged grandson

18 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Zimbabwe reports three more Covid-19 deaths

18 hrs ago | 866 Views

Mutumwa Mawere hits hard times in South Africa?

18 hrs ago | 5529 Views

Dead bodies found in parked vehicle

19 hrs ago | 5789 Views

'Trophy Hunting escalates Human Wildlife Conflict' - CNRG

19 hrs ago | 331 Views

Let us stop child sacrifice

19 hrs ago | 411 Views

Stanbic resuscitates Sally Mugabe Hospital maternity theatre

20 hrs ago | 500 Views

Father Zimbabwe's son to take over ZAPU presidential post?

21 hrs ago | 1816 Views

The most popular sport in the world

21 hrs ago | 406 Views

Chamisa talking tough vows sradical shift'

22 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Chamisa says they've changed tact

22 hrs ago | 2446 Views

D-Day for Biti, 5 others

22 hrs ago | 2260 Views

Joshua Nkomo' son ventures into full-time politics

22 hrs ago | 832 Views

Nkayi MP under fire for bootlicking Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1860 Views

'Midlands prisons overcrowded'

22 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mwonzora axes Chamisa-aligned council staff

22 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Chiwenga wife's freedom bid flops

22 hrs ago | 1010 Views

CBZ threatens job cuts

22 hrs ago | 913 Views

Caps United boss Jere trial continues

22 hrs ago | 156 Views

Teachers bitter over govt's mishandling of COVID-19 cases

22 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mliswa, Manangazira passports released

22 hrs ago | 340 Views

Prophet rapes 13 year old congregant

22 hrs ago | 424 Views

Villagers renew push for tollgate relocation

22 hrs ago | 784 Views

Esigodini teacher launches 4th book

22 hrs ago | 267 Views

Caps United seek new loan deal for Nyoni

22 hrs ago | 218 Views

Child senator scores 23 points at A-Level

22 hrs ago | 613 Views

Reject constitutional changes, says Mutambara

22 hrs ago | 604 Views

Youths fret over by-elections delay

22 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mine workers demand US$600 living wage

22 hrs ago | 251 Views

Chamisa says he is now wiser than before

22 hrs ago | 821 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days