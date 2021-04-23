Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC-T supporters dump Mwonzora

by Staff reporter
37 secs ago | Views
THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance claims that over 200 opposition activists in Bulawayo who had defected to Douglas Mwonzora's MDC-T had rescinded their decision.

This was revealed by MDC Alliance Bulawayo spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza who said most of the defections happened on Sunday during Chamisa's visit to the country's second capital.

Last year, several people left the MDC Alliance to join the MDC-T, mainly legislators and councillors who wanted to survive recall from Parliament and council by Mwonzora's party.

"There were about 200 people from the (Thokozani) KhupeMwonzora faction who were received at Gertrude Mthombeni House. It was a welcome reception," Chirowodza said.

"The returnees said they did not know that Mwonzora was indirectly pushing them to join Zanu-PF. The returnees complained of being tricked into joining Zanu-PF."

However, Mwonzora has denied reports that his party is an appendage of the ruling Zanu-PF party.

MDC-T spokesperson Witness Dube described the alleged defections as a non-event.

"The MDC-T has its hands full with important national issues to be involved in a drama by a group that has arrogated itself the role of being an opposition to another opposition political party.

"They really have a right to believe their own lies," Dube said.

Analysts and civic activists have on several occasions called on opposition parties to unite and boost their chances of dislodging Zanu-PF in the 2023 elections.

Source - newsday

