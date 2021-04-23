Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

8 robbers pounce on ex-minister Made

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
THE eight suspected robbers who pounced on former Agriculture minister Joseph Made's farm before stealing an assortment of goods worth thousands of dollars appeared before Marondera magistrate Patience Chirimo yesterday facing unlawful entry, theft and possession of dangerous drugs charges.

Fungai Jiri (34), Tafadzwa Masimo (33), Talent Mugandani (25), Genesis Matiza (30), Sylvester Masimo (20) Takudzwa Mukamba (19), Prudence Bata (21) and Tadia Shanganya (17) were remanded in custody to May 7 for trial.

Allegations are that on April 22, police detectives in Marondera were tipped that the suspected broke into a house and stole various goods in Macheke, a neighbouring small town.

The police detectives then went to a house in Mutamba, Macheke, where the accused persons were staying.

The detectives apprehended Jiri, Tafadzwa, Mugandani and Matiza leading to the discovery of various properties, including mattresses, gas tanks, fridges and microwaves, among other things.

Upon being quizzed, the accused persons implicated four others who were later arrested in Wedza.

The court heard that on April 15, Sylvester Masimo and Mukamba, who were employed at Made's Tara Farm, and their accomplices used a claw bar to force open a locked door to the former minister's house.

The accused went on to steal a six-plate gas and electric industrial stove, seven mattresses, a deep freezer, a microwave oven, 2x14-inch television sets, a 7kg gas tank, a 3kg gas tank, a Capri fridge, a 5,5 horsepower generator, a one-plate gas burner, various clothes, aluminium pipes, cutlery, a Motorola base station radio and five garden chairs.

On March 16 at Bronsburry Farm in Marondera, the accused allegedly cut the fence, got into the yard and stole one unregistered black and red Honda motorbike. On March 30, the accused persons went to Matepe Farm, where they cut a perimeter fence, got into the yard and stole two unregistered Honda motorbikes, two mountain bicycles, helmets, three pairs of goggles and a car battery.

The value of the stolen property was around $800 000.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Residents raise concern over surge in pothole-related accidents

53 secs ago | 0 Views

MDC-T supporters dump Mwonzora

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Govt digs in on truant teachers

2 mins ago | 1 Views

MDC Alliance leaders challenge trial at anti-corruption courts

3 mins ago | 0 Views

CSOs demand release of 2019 Auditor-General report

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Family basket shoots to $28 300/month

4 mins ago | 3 Views

No free ride for MDC defectors, says Zanu-PF

5 mins ago | 6 Views

ZCTU red flags teachers' victimisation

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Student unconscious after cellphone explodes

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Strategy to revive Bulawayo in the works

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Court to rule on Biti recall from Parliament

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Police to clamp on beer, braai parties

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Prosecution recommended for Zinara looters

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Ministry compiles absentee teachers' list

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Security - Why it Matters for Due Diligence - use a data room

27 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwean man in UK court for holding up store carrying knife, hammer

10 hrs ago | 905 Views

Student teacher allowances raised to US$90 per month

10 hrs ago | 947 Views

Man in court for threatening his ex-wife

10 hrs ago | 650 Views

3 children die in road accidents

10 hrs ago | 536 Views

Separated by a river, but worlds apart

16 hrs ago | 1829 Views

VMCZ mourns Innocent Kurwa

17 hrs ago | 952 Views

Prince Dube powers Azam to big win over Yanga

18 hrs ago | 901 Views

Councillor, wife murdered by mentally challenged grandson

18 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Zimbabwe reports three more Covid-19 deaths

18 hrs ago | 867 Views

Mutumwa Mawere hits hard times in South Africa?

18 hrs ago | 5530 Views

Dead bodies found in parked vehicle

19 hrs ago | 5791 Views

'Trophy Hunting escalates Human Wildlife Conflict' - CNRG

19 hrs ago | 331 Views

Let us stop child sacrifice

19 hrs ago | 411 Views

Stanbic resuscitates Sally Mugabe Hospital maternity theatre

20 hrs ago | 501 Views

Father Zimbabwe's son to take over ZAPU presidential post?

21 hrs ago | 1817 Views

The most popular sport in the world

21 hrs ago | 406 Views

Chamisa talking tough vows sradical shift'

22 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Chamisa says they've changed tact

22 hrs ago | 2448 Views

D-Day for Biti, 5 others

22 hrs ago | 2261 Views

Joshua Nkomo' son ventures into full-time politics

22 hrs ago | 833 Views

Nkayi MP under fire for bootlicking Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1862 Views

'Midlands prisons overcrowded'

22 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mwonzora axes Chamisa-aligned council staff

22 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Chiwenga wife's freedom bid flops

22 hrs ago | 1010 Views

CBZ threatens job cuts

22 hrs ago | 913 Views

Caps United boss Jere trial continues

22 hrs ago | 156 Views

Teachers bitter over govt's mishandling of COVID-19 cases

22 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mliswa, Manangazira passports released

22 hrs ago | 340 Views

Prophet rapes 13 year old congregant

22 hrs ago | 424 Views

Villagers renew push for tollgate relocation

22 hrs ago | 785 Views

Esigodini teacher launches 4th book

22 hrs ago | 268 Views

Caps United seek new loan deal for Nyoni

22 hrs ago | 218 Views

Child senator scores 23 points at A-Level

22 hrs ago | 613 Views

Reject constitutional changes, says Mutambara

22 hrs ago | 604 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days