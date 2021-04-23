Chamisa not deterred by arrests, torture

News / Local

by Staff reporter

MAIN opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has said the arbitrary arrests and torture of his party members by State security agents will not deter them from pursuing their vision to free citizens from the jaws of Zanu-PF misrule.Chamisa said this during an interview with online news agency CITE, where he also stated that the majority of his party members were in jail on trumped-up charges."We are even going to see more in terms of the onslaught, but that will not shake us, it's part of the struggle. A struggle is never a walk in the park, it's not a bed of roses. At times, it's a bed of thorns, but at the end of it all, there is victory at the end of the tunnel," he said."Forces of darkness have all conspired to attack forces of light and we represent light. They represent darkness, that is our difference and we are not shaken. So I am encouraging all our members, leaders, Zimbabweans to be strong and to remain focused."His remarks came after the arrest of several MDC Alliance leaders.Chamisa said the point of victory and freedom for the Zimbabweans was drawing closer, adding that the masses needed to remain resolute."The end is nigh, it's always darkest before dawn. We might be having challenges, but we must all know that when such challenges manifest, opportunity is around the corner. We are working for it, we are preparing for it and we are ready for it.Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) has called on government to embrace the principle of separation of powers and not interfere with the courts in order to boost public confidence in the Judiciary."We urge the police and the courts to always be guided by the Constitution in how they apply themselves. As ZPP, we believe that the Judiciary plays a critical role in ensuring a fair, objective and impartial society, where all citizens are equal," ZPP tweeted yesterday.