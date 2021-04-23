Matebeleland South to get 3 new COVID-19 centres

News / Local

by Staff writer

GOVERNMENT is in the process of constructing COVID-19 treatment centres in three districts of Matabeleland South province that have remained a transit zone for cross-border travellers, often accused of importing the virus from neighbouring countries.This was revealed by Matabeleland South provincial epidemiology and disease control officer Andrew Muza following an inquiry on the state of the COVID-19 response activities in the province.The province recently recorded a spike in COVID-19 infections after Sacred Heart Secondary School in Esigodini recorded 252 cases of the virus involving pupils and staff members."Government is in the process of constructing COVID-19 treatment centres in three districts, namely Beitbridge, Gwanda and Plumtree. These centres will have intensive care units as well as high dependency care units that are expected to cater for critically ill patients," Muza said."This is what government is doing to improve the infrastructure that is required to manage COVID-19 cases. Every district has a rapid response team which can be called in to assess any suspected COVID-19 case."He said his team would make assessments on a case by case basis and decide on the best management plan for identified patients."Some COVID-19 patients will need isolation at home or isolation centres. Those that will need transportation by ambulances will be assisted by the rapid response teams," Muza said.Meanwhile, COVID-19 has been blamed for disrupting routine childhood immunisation programmes globally, leaving about 228 million children vulnerable to deadly but preventable diseases such as measles, yellow fever and polio.Briefing the media on COVID-19 recently, World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said many countries had suspended child vaccination programmes as a result of the pandemic."New WHO data shows that as a result of COVID-19, 60 immunisation campaigns are currently suspended in 50 countries," he said.