Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Matebeleland South to get 3 new COVID-19 centres

by Staff writer
2 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is in the process of constructing COVID-19 treatment centres in three districts of Matabeleland South province that have remained a transit zone for cross-border travellers, often accused of importing the virus from neighbouring countries.

This was revealed by Matabeleland South provincial epidemiology and disease control officer Andrew Muza following an inquiry on the state of the COVID-19 response activities in the province.

The province recently recorded a spike in COVID-19 infections after Sacred Heart Secondary School in Esigodini recorded 252 cases of the virus involving pupils and staff members.

"Government is in the process of constructing COVID-19 treatment centres in three districts, namely Beitbridge, Gwanda and Plumtree. These centres will have intensive care units as well as high dependency care units that are expected to cater for critically ill patients," Muza said.

"This is what government is doing to improve the infrastructure that is required to manage COVID-19 cases. Every district has a rapid response team which can be called in to assess any suspected COVID-19 case."

He said his team would make assessments on a case by case basis and decide on the best management plan for identified patients.

"Some COVID-19 patients will need isolation at home or isolation centres. Those that will need transportation by ambulances will be assisted by the rapid response teams," Muza said.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has been blamed for disrupting routine childhood immunisation programmes globally, leaving about 228 million children vulnerable to deadly but preventable diseases such as measles, yellow fever and polio.

Briefing the media on COVID-19 recently, World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said many countries had suspended child vaccination programmes as a result of the pandemic.

"New WHO data shows that as a result of COVID-19, 60 immunisation campaigns are currently suspended in 50 countries," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa govt summoned before ILO Committee again

1 min ago | 0 Views

Minister says only 6 % Zimbabweans unemployed

2 mins ago | 1 Views

'You (VP) work at the mercy of the President' MDC reminded Mnangagwa - that's hen shtick to the eagle

17 mins ago | 28 Views

'Vote overwhelmingly and counter (Zanu PF) rigging' - regurgitated nonsense, didn't work for 41 years why now

21 mins ago | 7 Views

Kembo Mohadi removal was necessary for 'nation building'

25 mins ago | 60 Views

Mwonzora Parly plot exposed

2 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Chiwenga says prevention is better than cure

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Sheriff attaches Justice Ndewere's 2 vehicles

2 hrs ago | 717 Views

Gweru workers call off strike

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

MDC aligned women groups demand release of Mamombe

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Govt on drive to promote marginalised languages

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Stanbic equips Sally Mugabe Hospital

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt must admit Zupco failure'

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

China unveils scholarship programme for Zimbabwean students

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Earthmover driver fatally crushed during job interview

2 hrs ago | 453 Views

Drunk varsity students go on rampage

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Bulawayo mayor condemns Sidojiwe Flats

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Gweru residents slam mayor's lavish lifestyle

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Tendai Darikwa's Lazarus moment at Wigan

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Teachers will not be cowed

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mayor suspends Town Clerk Dube

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Man's leg amputated after fight over woman

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

TV lessons for primary pupils

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

MDC Alliance activists' 'fake' abductions trial opens

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe's maize harvest to hit 20-year high

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF controlled Senate approves constitutional clauses

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Huge boost for construction sector

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

A call to all Mthwakazi organisations to have unity of purpose

12 hrs ago | 743 Views

Expert tips for better essay writing

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

How blockchain is transforming Zimbabwe's economy

14 hrs ago | 864 Views

CABS and European Investment Bank unveil EUR15m COVID resilience business financing initiative

14 hrs ago | 361 Views

Future of iGaming industry

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Grace Mugabe son's associate manhandles reporter

16 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Warriors squad announcement next week

16 hrs ago | 600 Views

54 buses intercepted with smuggled goods

16 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Kamambo bribery case deferred

16 hrs ago | 214 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono's charges dropped by the High Court

16 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Vote overwhelmingly to counter rigging

17 hrs ago | 932 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days