Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Gweru residents slam mayor's lavish lifestyle

by Staff writer
2 hrs ago | Views
GWERU residents associations have slammed mayor Josiah Makombe's plans to move into the mayoral mansion despite suggestions that the house be turned into a money-spinning venture.

Addressing journalists last week, Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association director Cornelia Selipiwe accused city fathers of "having appetite" for lavish lifestyles at the expense of ratepayers.

"It is unfortunate that we requested for a reduction in rates and council refused, yet we have a sweet-talking mayor who now wants to move into the mayoral mansion," Selipiwe said.

"Besides driving in a Toyota Prado which was purchased for former town clerk (Elizabeth Gwatipedza), he now wants the mansion. The city fathers want to enjoy at our (residents) expense, yet they don't want to slash rates."

Gweru United Progressive Residents and Ratepayers Development Association director David Chikore weighed in, saying the mayor should address residents' concerns and desist from leading an expensive life.

"We have reports that the mayor now intends to move into the mayoral mansion and we are surprised that he has suddenly developed this propensity for a lavish lifestyle," he said.

Contacted for comment, Makombe was non-committal over the issue.

"I have no comment to that," he said. "I will not comment on personal issues."

Two years ago, council announced plans to turn the mayoral mansion into a lodge in a bid to boost revenue for the cash-strapped local authority.

To date, the proposal has not materialised amid reports that officials at Town House failed to reach consensus over the issue.

Council made the resolution to turn the mansion, which has been lying idle since the departure of then mayor Sesel Zvidzai in 2008, into a lodge a few years ago, but the project stalled after there were proposals for Gwatipedza to use it as her official residence.

The move to turn the upmarket property into the town clerk's residence was, however, resisted by residents and council had to abandon it.

In 2016, the Judicial Service Commission approached council requesting to lease the building and use it as the seat for High Court sessions, but residents objected, arguing that council would not benefit from such a deal.

The mayoral mansion is one white elephant that Gweru has for years been urged to exploit, as the city's coffers are running dry due to dwindling income streams.

At one point, council tried to lease out the property for US$3 000 per month, but found no takers.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tribalism row erupts in Senate over vacant vice president position

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa govt summoned before ILO Committee again

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Minister says only 6 % Zimbabweans unemployed

7 mins ago | 13 Views

'You (VP) work at the mercy of the President' MDC reminded Mnangagwa - that's hen shtick to the eagle

22 mins ago | 37 Views

'Vote overwhelmingly and counter (Zanu PF) rigging' - regurgitated nonsense, didn't work for 41 years why now

26 mins ago | 9 Views

Kembo Mohadi removal was necessary for 'nation building'

30 mins ago | 79 Views

Mwonzora Parly plot exposed

2 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Chiwenga says prevention is better than cure

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Sheriff attaches Justice Ndewere's 2 vehicles

2 hrs ago | 748 Views

Gweru workers call off strike

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

MDC aligned women groups demand release of Mamombe

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Govt on drive to promote marginalised languages

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Stanbic equips Sally Mugabe Hospital

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt must admit Zupco failure'

2 hrs ago | 427 Views

China unveils scholarship programme for Zimbabwean students

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Earthmover driver fatally crushed during job interview

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

Drunk varsity students go on rampage

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Bulawayo mayor condemns Sidojiwe Flats

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Tendai Darikwa's Lazarus moment at Wigan

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Matebeleland South to get 3 new COVID-19 centres

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Teachers will not be cowed

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mayor suspends Town Clerk Dube

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Man's leg amputated after fight over woman

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

TV lessons for primary pupils

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

MDC Alliance activists' 'fake' abductions trial opens

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe's maize harvest to hit 20-year high

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zanu-PF controlled Senate approves constitutional clauses

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Huge boost for construction sector

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

A call to all Mthwakazi organisations to have unity of purpose

12 hrs ago | 744 Views

Expert tips for better essay writing

14 hrs ago | 320 Views

How blockchain is transforming Zimbabwe's economy

14 hrs ago | 864 Views

CABS and European Investment Bank unveil EUR15m COVID resilience business financing initiative

14 hrs ago | 361 Views

Future of iGaming industry

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Grace Mugabe son's associate manhandles reporter

16 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Warriors squad announcement next week

16 hrs ago | 600 Views

54 buses intercepted with smuggled goods

16 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Kamambo bribery case deferred

16 hrs ago | 215 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono's charges dropped by the High Court

16 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Vote overwhelmingly to counter rigging

17 hrs ago | 934 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days