Earthmover driver fatally crushed during job interview

by Staff writer
2 hrs ago | Views
A 33-YEAR-OLD man from Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, died on Monday after he was crushed by an earthmoving machine he was operating as part of a job interview.

Tutukani Mlotshwa was called for an interview by an unnamed company and on arrival, he was asked to showcase his skills by operating an earthmoving machine. He lost balance and fell from the wheel where he was standing, while trying to repair the machine.

He was crushed to death after the machine started moving on its own.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the fatal accident yesterday.

"Circumstances are that Mlotshwa was being tested on his earthmoving (machine) operating skills so that he could be employed as an earth-moving machine operator. The machine suddenly stopped as he was operating it,'' he said.

"Mlotshwa got out of the operator's seat and opened the engine cabinet and started (sic) reviving the machine and it suddenly started moving again."

Ncube said Mlotshwa lost balance and fell from the wheel where he was standing, resulting in him sustaining multiple injuries.

Mlotshwa was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals, where he was certified dead upon arrival.

Ncube said the cause of death was "negligence by the deceased", adding that it was regrettable that life was lost through an incident that was avoidable.

Source - newsday

