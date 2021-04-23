Stanbic equips Sally Mugabe Hospital

News / Local

by Staff writer

STANBIC Bank has donated equipment worth US$37 000 to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital's maternity wing.The bank also availed $2 million towards refurbishment of the wing.This initiative was made to ensure that the two operating theatres are fully functional following the collapse of the anaesthesia equipment in Theatre 1 a few years ago.Stanbic Bank chief executive Solomon Nyanhongo said the donation by his bank sought to support and facilitate the growth and sustainable development of public health services in Zimbabwe.The equipment includes an anesthesia machine, suction pumps, conventional laryngoscope set, infant weighing scale, fluid warmer, IV pole, a surgical table, electro surgical unit, an infant warmer, defibrillator, eco-patient monitors, infusion pump and a patient monitor rolling stand.He said the refurbishment exercise included fitting of two sets of double action doors, painting of walls, replacing formica tops to wall edge protection, supplying and fitting cupboards and shelves."Stanbic Bank purchased the theatre equipment, refurbished the entrance hall; internal passage; boots room, sluce room; maternity theatre, scrub room, sister-in-charge's office and outside passage," Nyanhongo said."Such determination and never-say-die spirit is the hallmark of Stanbic Bank which has seen us introduce numerous products to ensure that our customers are not compromised by COVID-19. While COVID-19 has affected our operations like any other entity, Stanbic Bank's comprehensive CSI initiatives will continue as we fulfil our commitment to supporting the communities in which we operate," he said.Hospital acting chief executive Christopher Pasi said the donation would contribute significantly in preserving lives of new-born babies and their mothers.