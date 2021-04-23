Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Gweru workers call off strike

by Staff writer
2 hrs ago | Views
GWERU City Council workers have returned to work almost a week after they downed tools to press for better working conditions.

Zimbabwe Urban Council Workers Union national general-secretary Kudakwashe Munengiwa yesterday confirmed the latest development, saying workers had signed an agreement with council to periodically review their working conditions.

"We signed an agreement which we feel addresses most our concerns," he said.

"Although the agreement is not necessarily perfect, we looked into it and agreed the need for workers to resume work while dialogue continues and at the same time not shortchanging ratepayers on service delivery.

"Council also agreed to lift suspensions on eight union leaders as part of the signed agreement."

Munengiwa said the workers would return to work despite the $10 000 offered by council as basic pay for the lowest paid employee.

"That is what they offered and if allowances are included, the lowest grade worker will take home about $18 500, which we, however, said should be reviewed periodically," he said.

Mayor Josiah Makombe confirmed signing the agreement and said his council had always had an "open door policy" to dialogue with workers over their welfare.

When the employees went on strike last week, acting town clerk Vakai Chikwekwe threatened to withdraw their salaries.

Over the years, workers have been proposing short working hours per week owing to inadequate transport allowances as well as low pay.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tribalism row erupts in Senate over vacant vice president position

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa govt summoned before ILO Committee again

12 mins ago | 20 Views

Minister says only 6 % Zimbabweans unemployed

12 mins ago | 16 Views

'You (VP) work at the mercy of the President' MDC reminded Mnangagwa - that's hen shtick to the eagle

28 mins ago | 48 Views

'Vote overwhelmingly and counter (Zanu PF) rigging' - regurgitated nonsense, didn't work for 41 years why now

32 mins ago | 10 Views

Kembo Mohadi removal was necessary for 'nation building'

36 mins ago | 88 Views

Mwonzora Parly plot exposed

2 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Chiwenga says prevention is better than cure

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

Sheriff attaches Justice Ndewere's 2 vehicles

2 hrs ago | 780 Views

MDC aligned women groups demand release of Mamombe

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Govt on drive to promote marginalised languages

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Stanbic equips Sally Mugabe Hospital

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt must admit Zupco failure'

2 hrs ago | 452 Views

China unveils scholarship programme for Zimbabwean students

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Earthmover driver fatally crushed during job interview

2 hrs ago | 492 Views

Drunk varsity students go on rampage

2 hrs ago | 467 Views

Bulawayo mayor condemns Sidojiwe Flats

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Gweru residents slam mayor's lavish lifestyle

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Tendai Darikwa's Lazarus moment at Wigan

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Matebeleland South to get 3 new COVID-19 centres

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Teachers will not be cowed

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mayor suspends Town Clerk Dube

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Man's leg amputated after fight over woman

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

TV lessons for primary pupils

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

MDC Alliance activists' 'fake' abductions trial opens

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe's maize harvest to hit 20-year high

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zanu-PF controlled Senate approves constitutional clauses

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Huge boost for construction sector

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

A call to all Mthwakazi organisations to have unity of purpose

12 hrs ago | 746 Views

Expert tips for better essay writing

14 hrs ago | 323 Views

How blockchain is transforming Zimbabwe's economy

14 hrs ago | 866 Views

CABS and European Investment Bank unveil EUR15m COVID resilience business financing initiative

14 hrs ago | 362 Views

Future of iGaming industry

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Grace Mugabe son's associate manhandles reporter

16 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Warriors squad announcement next week

16 hrs ago | 601 Views

54 buses intercepted with smuggled goods

16 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Kamambo bribery case deferred

16 hrs ago | 215 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono's charges dropped by the High Court

16 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Vote overwhelmingly to counter rigging

17 hrs ago | 939 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days